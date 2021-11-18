CrowdStrike : Falcon Wins Best Endpoint Detection and Response Solution by SE Labs for Second Consecutive Year

SE Labs Award is latest independent, third-party validation that showcases CrowdStrike's market leadership and best-in-class technology

Sunnyvale, CA - November 18, 2021 - CrowdStrike Inc., (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that CrowdStrike Falcon®was named winner of the Best Endpoint Detection and Response Product for the second year in a row in SE Labs' 2021 Annual Report.As the world's most tested next-gen Endpoint Protection solution, this prestigious recognition marks yet another third-party validation to the power of CrowdStrike Falcon -the only truly cloud-native, single-agent endpoint security platform on the market.

SE Labs prides itself on 'testing like hackers' to create real world scenarios, with reporting based on the MITRE ATT&CKframework making it easier for organizations to identify which solutions are right for them. Earlier this week, CrowdStrike once again earned the highest AAA rating in the SE Labs Enterprise Endpoint Protection, Q3 2021report, making it the 12th time that CrowdStrike has earned the AAA rating dating back to March 2018. Today's additional recognition as the 2021 Winner of the Best Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution symbolizes excellence for CrowdStrike as the clear market leader for innovative and purposeful EDR technology.

"Rigorous testing and evaluation from independent groups like SE Labs is critically important in helping customers separate vendor claims from how technology actually functions in real world scenarios. Testing like this provides a good comparative of existing solutions, but also exposes those vendors who won't commit this type of independent analysis," said Mike Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "Our consistent recognition from SE Labs is yet another key validator of CrowdStrike extending its position as the foremost leader in endpoint and workload security,"

"In today's increasingly complex and remote-first digital world, frequent testing and the validation of solutions is critical for IT decision makers who need guidance in the noisy security market. Not all solutions are created equal, and CrowdStrike continues to stand out as a clear market leader in the EDR space," said Simon Edwards, chief executive officer at SE Labs. "We've been testing CrowdStrike since 2018, and the Falcon platform continues to shine through as a best-in-class EDR solution."

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform was built as a transformative cloud-native solution to establish a new standard in security. CrowdStrike's unique approach starts with its intelligent lightweight agent that enables frictionless deployment of the platform at scale. Falcon is the only technology that enables customers to rapidly adopt technology across any workload running on multiple endpoints.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform spans 21 cloud modules to unify next generation antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and a 24/7 managed threat hunting and intelligence - all delivered via a single lightweight, intelligent, cloud-native agent.

CrowdStrike has consistently been recognized as a leader across all major industry analyst firms, including:

To download a complete copy of SE Lab's Annual Report 2021, please visit their website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrikeHoldings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon capturesapproximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more:https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us:Blog|Twitter

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kevin Benacci

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com