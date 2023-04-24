CrowdStrike Introduces CrowdStream to Accelerate and Simplify XDR Adoption

Powered by Cribl, a CrowdStrike Falcon Fund partner, and free to CrowdStrike Falcon platform customers

RSA Conference 2023 -- CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today introduced CrowdStream, powered by open observability company Cribl. CrowdStream is designed to transform how customers can get any data, from any security or IT source, directly into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to solve XDR, log management and AI-based analytics challenges in a rapid, cost-effective way. CrowdStream, a new native platform capability, will be available at no additional cost for the first 10GB of streaming data to new and existing CrowdStrike Falcon platform customers.

Organizations struggle to achieve complete visibility across the security and IT data sources needed to stop increasingly sophisticated adversaries. Collecting and routing siloed data – for all sources – creates a heavy burden of complexity and cost, especially as data volumes continue to exponentially grow across ever-multiplying data sources.

CrowdStream is a new native platform capability that directly connects any data source into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform using Cribl’s observability pipeline technology. By sitting between data sources and their destination, CrowdStream provides an elegant, fast and cost-effective way to get data into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to greatly accelerate the adoption of XDR and log management, as well as aggregating the required data to train advanced AI/ML models.

CrowdStream transforms an organization’s ability to:

Easily connect and route data from any source into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform , as well as minimizing the complexity and cost of connecting data sources.

, as well as minimizing the complexity and cost of connecting data sources. Unify data within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform for near-instant search at petabyte scale to provide the rich visibility and aggregated data needed to eliminate threats, run deep analytics and hunt for adversaries.

to provide the rich visibility and aggregated data needed to eliminate threats, run deep analytics and hunt for adversaries. Cut log management costs by sending the right data (and only the right data) to CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale. Recently, a large financial institution switched to CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale and saved up to $5 million dollars over three years in infrastructure and licensing costs.

by sending the right data (and only the right data) to CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale. Recently, a large financial institution switched to CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale and saved up to $5 million dollars over three years in infrastructure and licensing costs. Consolidate point products by centralizing and normalizing data within the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to continuously address new security and IT use cases with fully integrated capabilities built on a unified data model.

“Cybersecurity is fundamentally a data problem. Today’s adversary techniques are growing more sophisticated including the use of initial access, lateral movement, privilege escalation, defense evasion and data extortion. However, organizations are still struggling to effectively and efficiently collect the right data from a variety of security and IT point products they deploy to root out and shut down threats from adversaries,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “For organizations to stay ahead of these threats, it is imperative they have real-time visibility and data at their fingertips. We see the CrowdStream technology as a game-changer that significantly improves our customer’s ability to get the right data, from any source, directly into the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to solve the hardest security and IT challenges in an elegant, cost-effective way.”

“Cribl is a proud CrowdStrike Falcon Fund partner, as we were one of CrowdStrike’s first investments. We see this expanded strategic partnership with CrowdStrike as another step to solving the massive data problem that cybersecurity teams face today,” said Abby Strong, senior vice president, customer experience and marketing, Cribl. “By making the process of data collection for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform easier, CrowdStream will revolutionize the way that organizations quickly gain value from XDR and log management.”

CrowdStream will be generally available for customers by June 2023.

Additional Resources

For more information on CrowdStream, please visit the Cribl website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the benefits of CrowdStream. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Information on new products, features, and functionality, including our expectations with respect to the development, release and timing thereof, is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon.

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today’s tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It’s enterprise software that doesn’t suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say “Yes.” With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the observability future. Founded in 2017, Cribl is a remote-first company with an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005242/en/