CrowdStrike : Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike's Board of Directors

11/30/2020 | 05:37pm EST
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike's Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - November 30, 2020 - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the appointment of Laura J. Schumacher to its board of directors, effective immediately. Schumacher will serve as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

'Laura's experience at large, innovative public companies will be invaluable to CrowdStrike as the company continues to grow and scale to meet the demand for its cloud-native endpoint and workload protection platform,' said Gerhard Watzinger, chairman of CrowdStrike's Board of Directors. 'CrowdStrike will benefit tremendously from her deep experience and keen judgment.'

Schumacher currently serves as the vice chairman, External Affairs and chief legal officer of AbbVie, a FORTUNE 100 global biopharmaceutical company. She guides a staff of more than 700 to fulfill AbbVie's mission to drive continuous innovation, improve health outcomes and enhance people's lives. Prior to AbbVie's separation from Abbott, Schumacher served in various leadership positions at Abbott, including executive vice president and general counsel.

'As we continue to build the company into a global industry leader, we believe Laura's experience, expertise and guidance will be critical assets to CrowdStrike and its leadership,' said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. 'We are confident she will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and build on our strong track record of commercial success and innovation.'

Schumacher's expertise includes legal affairs, corporate governance and business development, as well as public and nonprofit board service. She currently serves on the board of directors of General Dynamics Corporation, where she chairs the Compensation Committee. Her nonprofit service includes the Board of Trustees for Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Notre Dame Law School Advisory Board.

'I am looking forward to joining CrowdStrike, one of the most transformational leaders in the security industry,' said Laura Schumacher. 'CrowdStrike is critical for organizations around the world that are looking to accelerate their digital transformation, and I am honored to be working with CrowdStrike's board of directors to advance the company's important mission and success.'

Schumacher holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including risks and uncertainties that could affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are included under the captions 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' set forth from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise. © 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.

Media Contact

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
Ilina Cashiola
mailto:Ilina.cashiola@crowdstrike.com
202-340-0517

Investor Relations Contact
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
Maria Riley
investors@crowdstrike.com
669-721-0742

Source: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Disclaimer

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:36:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
