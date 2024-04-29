CrowdStrike also named the growth leader among all vendors in Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar for MDR™

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment1.

CrowdStrike was also recently named a Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar: Managed Detection and Response 2024, recognized as the growth leader among 22 vendors evaluated and an “innovator and powerhouse” in the MDR sector.

“CrowdStrike pioneered MDR and the emerging cloud detection and response (CDR) category to address the cybersecurity skills gap and protect customers with industry-leading technology. Falcon Complete combines elite cyber expertise with the power of the Falcon platform to deliver the outcomes customers need most – stopping breaches,” said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer at CrowdStrike. “Our best-in-class MDR and CDR services also unlock the power of the Crowd. We use over a decade of learnings from our frontline cyber responders, intelligence and threat hunting operations to enrich the data set that trains our AI models to make the AI-native Falcon platform more powerful for every customer.”

CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete delivers world-class 24/7 managed detection and response expertise, powered by the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform. Operating as a seamless extension of customer teams, Falcon Complete delivers advanced threat detection, investigation and response across all key attack surfaces including endpoint, cloud and identity with industry-leading threat intelligence and threat hunting to accelerate mean-time-to-respond (MTTR), close the cybersecurity skills gap and stop breaches.

The IDC MarketScape report also noted, “Falcon Complete offers a unique flat analyst operating model for MDR by eliminating analyst tiers and forming interchangeable ‘Fire Teams’ — with each respective Fire Team capable of operating independently and delivering MDR services to customers 24x7.”

The IDC MarketScape report went on to say, “IDC recognizes that there is a push ‘to the platform’ that is occurring in cybersecurity. This is worthy of mention as CrowdStrike has a wide depth and breadth of capabilities built into its Falcon platform that provides the technology muscle for its MDR offering.”

CrowdStrike is consistently recognized by analysts and third-party evaluations for its industry-leading MDR and CDR, including Falcon Complete receiving the highest detection coverage as the only provider to detect 99% of adversary techniques in the 2022 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations of Managed Services.

A complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment is available here.

To learn more about the IDC MarketScape and Frost & Sullivan MDR reports, read our blog.

