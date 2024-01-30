CrowdStrike receives the highest position of all vendors in the Strategy category; receives highest scores possible in the Vision and Innovation criteria

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Workload Security, Q1 2024. Of the 13 vendors evaluated based on cloud workload security (CWS) capabilities, CrowdStrike ranked the highest in the Strategy category and received the highest scores possible in the Vision and Innovation criteria. With one of the largest and fastest growing cloud security businesses in the industry, we believe this position as a leader demonstrates why customers are increasingly consolidating their cybersecurity stack on the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform and replacing existing cloud security point products with CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security.

“Adversaries are aggressively targeting cloud environments. Point security products with detection-only capabilities and stitched-together platforms are not enough for modern cloud security. Only CrowdStrike delivers visibility, remediation and prevention in a unified platform to stop cloud breaches,” said Raj Rajamani, head of products, CrowdStrike. “We pioneered cloud-native cybersecurity and continue to deliver the innovation needed to extend industry-leading protection across every area of the attack surface. Cloud is the attack vector of choice for adversaries, and we were purpose-built in the cloud to stop them.”

Stopping Cloud Breaches with CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

According to the CrowdStrike 2023 Global Threat Report, cloud exploitation cases grew 95% over the past year, with adversaries becoming even more focused and persistent. Stopping cloud breaches requires a modern approach to protection that holistically addresses cloud security risk.

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security delivers the industry’s most complete CNAPP solution on the market in a single, unified platform. CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security protects the entire cloud estate with integrated cloud workload protection (CWP), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud identity entitlement management (CIEM) and application security posture management (ASPM), delivering complete visibility and protection from code to cloud. This unified, platform approach is a leading reason why organizations consolidate with CrowdStrike to replace immature cloud security point products and why CrowdStrike has one of the largest and fastest growing cloud security businesses in the industry.

We believe that achieving the top score out of all 13 vendors in the Strategy category, alongside the highest possible scores in the Vision and Innovation criteria, further validates CrowdStrike’s position as a leader in cloud security. In addition, the Forrester report notes that CrowdStrike “shines in agentless CWP and container runtime protection,” showing a “convincing CWS vision,” and innovation, partner revenue and CDR capabilities that are “ahead of the competition.” In reference to CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security’s unified capabilities, the report states that “CrowdStrike is a great fit for firms looking for agent-first, behavioral-based threat detection that fits into an end-to-end CWS platform.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

