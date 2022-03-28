Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRWD   US22788C1053

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/28 01:47:28 pm EDT
222.59 USD   +0.29%
01:35pCrowdStrike Named a Leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm
BU
03/24INSIDER SELL : CrowdStrike Holdings
MT
03/22Companies with sustainable growth
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Services by Independent Research Firm

03/28/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CrowdStrike “leads with its highly-regarded Falcon platform” for incident response, according to Forrester

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022 report[1]. As Forrester states, “CrowdStrike demonstrates a deep understanding of the importance of defensibility throughout the incident response and recovery process...”

According to the 2022 CrowdStrike Global Threat Report, there was an 82% increase in ransomware-related data leaks in 2021. As cyberattacks like ransomware continue to cause business disruption and massive financial losses, organizations need expert resources to help respond to a security incident. Leveraging the power of the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike Services delivers incident response services to help customers prepare for attacks, respond to breaches and fortify their cybersecurity practices.

The Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022 report[1] consists of 24 criteria grouped into three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. CrowdStrike Services, which offers incident response, was evaluated among IR services from 13 vendors. In Forrester’s evaluation, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in nine criteria:

  • Within the Current Offering category: IR Retainer Structure, Incident Response, Recovery, Cloud Environments, Technical Investigator Expertise, IR Talent Management, Metrics
  • Within the Strategy category: Execution Roadmap, Market Approach

“With breaches potentially costing organizations millions of dollars, incident response has become critical to minimizing the disruption to business operations,” said Shawn Henry, CrowdStrike chief security officer and president of CrowdStrike Services. “Today’s adversaries have become more evasive and persistent, finding new ways to exploit stolen credentials, move throughout the corporate environment, and profit from stolen data and other illicit activity. Stopping them requires speed and visibility, and it takes the combined effort of human expertise and technology to thwart these advanced actors. With the combination of our Falcon platform, threat hunting experts and best-in-class incident response, CrowdStrike Services is leading the industry in protecting organizations from the most sophisticated threats. I am honored to serve alongside our team, and couldn’t be more proud of them.”

For more information about The Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022 report[1], please visit the CrowdStrike website and read the blog.

For more information on CrowdStrike’s incident response services: CrowdStrike Services.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

[1] The Forrester Wave: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2022


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
01:35pCrowdStrike Named a Leader in Cybersecurity Incident Response Services by Independent R..
BU
03/24INSIDER SELL : CrowdStrike Holdings
MT
03/22Companies with sustainable growth
03/21INSIDER SELL : Crowdstrike Holdings
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Edging Higher Heading into Thursday Close
MT
03/17SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/17Berenberg Bank Suspends Coverage on Alteryx, Appian, CrowdStrike, CyberArk Software, Da..
MT
03/17Cloudflare, CrowdStrike Join Forces to Provide Security to Clients
MT
03/17Cloudflare and CrowdStrike Expand Partnership to Bring Integrated Zero Trust Security t..
CI
03/16CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 154 M - -
Net income 2023 -51,4 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 900 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1 016x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 51 219 M 51 219 M -
EV / Sales 2023 22,9x
EV / Sales 2024 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 221,95 $
Average target price 263,29 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George P. Kurtz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Burt W. Podbere Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Chairman
Michael Sentonas Chief Technology Officer
Jerry Dixon Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.8.40%51 219
ACCENTURE PLC-20.95%207 572
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.83%179 811
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.73%118 124
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.59%103 148
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.17%92 007