CrowdStrike Named a Winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award for Best Cloud Security

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen CrowdStrike as a Winner for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. CrowdStrike is being recognized for Best Cloud Security with CrowdStrike Cloud Security, its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution.

CrowdStrike’s adversary-focused approach to CNAPP provides both agent-based and agentless solutions delivered from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. This gives organizations the flexibility needed to determine how best to eliminate security risks and ensure compliance at scale across the application development lifecycle in the cloud. CrowdStrike’s CNAPP capabilities optimize cloud deployments by providing complete visibility, shift left security, continuous breach prevention and industry-leading threat intelligence.

“With CNAPP, we believe you need both agent-based and agentless solutions to protect cloud infrastructure. CrowdStrike allows you to detect and block attacks in real time with world-class threat intelligence and comprehensive visibility into risks across your cloud environments, as well as achieve cloud compliance,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “Other vendors tout agentless CNAPP solutions that claim to deliver visibility and prioritization of threats in cloud environments. In reality, their technology is limited to a single snapshot each time you conduct a scan for threats. It’s not real time, and they can't remediate threats – they’re simply detecting them. With CrowdStrike, organizations can get end-to-end protection from the host to the cloud, delivering greater visibility, compliance and threat intelligence to outsmart the adversary and stop breaches.”

“Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We’re delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

