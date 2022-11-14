Advanced search
    CRWD   US22788C1053

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:24 2022-11-14 am EST
140.67 USD   -1.72%
CrowdStrike Named a Winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award for Best Cloud Security
BU
11/09CrowdStrike Achieves 99% Detection Coverage in First-Ever MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations for Security Service Providers
BU
11/02Macquarie Starts CrowdStrike Holdings at Outperform With $220 Price Target
MT
CrowdStrike Named a Winner for 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award for Best Cloud Security

11/14/2022 | 10:03am EST
CrowdStrike delivers agent-based and agentless protection for complete cloud security coverage

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has chosen CrowdStrike as a Winner for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. CrowdStrike is being recognized for Best Cloud Security with CrowdStrike Cloud Security, its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solution.

CrowdStrike’s adversary-focused approach to CNAPP provides both agent-based and agentless solutions delivered from the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. This gives organizations the flexibility needed to determine how best to eliminate security risks and ensure compliance at scale across the application development lifecycle in the cloud. CrowdStrike’s CNAPP capabilities optimize cloud deployments by providing complete visibility, shift left security, continuous breach prevention and industry-leading threat intelligence.

“With CNAPP, we believe you need both agent-based and agentless solutions to protect cloud infrastructure. CrowdStrike allows you to detect and block attacks in real time with world-class threat intelligence and comprehensive visibility into risks across your cloud environments, as well as achieve cloud compliance,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “Other vendors tout agentless CNAPP solutions that claim to deliver visibility and prioritization of threats in cloud environments. In reality, their technology is limited to a single snapshot each time you conduct a scan for threats. It’s not real time, and they can't remediate threats – they’re simply detecting them. With CrowdStrike, organizations can get end-to-end protection from the host to the cloud, delivering greater visibility, compliance and threat intelligence to outsmart the adversary and stop breaches.”

“Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We’re delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

Additional Resources

  • To learn more about CrowdStrike Cloud Security, please visit the website.

About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 234 M - -
Net income 2023 -193 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -174x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 33 401 M 33 401 M -
EV / Sales 2023 14,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,93x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 90,8%
