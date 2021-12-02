CrowdStrike : Ranked Number One on 2021 Fortune Future 50 List

Annual Fortune list recognizes CrowdStrike as the top company for its capacity to sustain long-run growth through continual innovation and reinvention

SUNNYVALE, Calif. - December 2, 2021 - CrowdStrike, Inc.(Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, today announced that it landed the number one spot in the 2021 FortuneFuture 50list. The list recognizes leading, publicly traded companies best positioned for long-term growth and vitality through a market-based assessment of company potential and capacity to deliver growth.

CrowdStrike has transformed the security industry with its ground-breaking cloud-native platform, purpose built to harness the power of security and enterprise data to deliver world-class protection across endpoints, cloud workload, identity and data. Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud, the Falcon platform protects customers from the most sophisticated cyber threats on the planet. This accolade from Fortune is further evidence of how CrowdStrike continues to eclipse competitors, penetrate key markets, and keep customers safe from nefarious cyber criminal actors. Additionally, landing the top spot represents the organization's ability to sustain perpetual growth, its encouraging workplace culture and steadfast commitment to progressing the company's mission.

"CrowdStrike has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform, enabling us to drive constant innovation into the market to protect and secure the greatest areas of enterprise risk and friction for our customers," said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. "We are thrilled to lead Fortune's annual list, which reflects the exciting growth opportunities ahead of us - both in terms of continuing to displace legacy and next-gen vendors because of our superior scalability and performance, as well as the growing demand for critical solutions like cloud security, Zero Trust and identity protection, and log management. This major recognition is also a testament to CrowdStrike's tenacious culture that drives innovation and outpace our competitors."

The FortuneFuture 50 is selected by FortuneMagazine and the BCG Henderson Institute. The organizations examined over 1,000 publicly traded companies, scoring each based on expected future growth as determined by financial markets and the company's ability to deliver against market potential. Company's scores include 19 factors in areas of strategy, technology and investments, people, and structure, that predict growth over the following five years.

For the last decade, CrowdStrike has consistently received awards for it's strong culture, technology innovation and leadership in the security industry. Previous accolades include:

To view the complete list, please visit Fortune'swebsite.

To find out more about CrowdStrike's dedicated focus to DE&I efforts and workplace culture, please visit our website.

AboutFortune

FORTUNE is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrikeHoldings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint and workload protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon capturesapproximately 1 trillion high-fidelity signals per day in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more:https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us:Blog|Twitter

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Contacts

Kevin Benacci

CrowdStrike Corporate Communications

press@crowdstrike.com