CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2024, ended July 31, 2023.

“CrowdStrike delivered strong growth at scale, exceeding our guidance across both top and bottom line metrics in the second quarter,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's president, chief executive officer and co-founder. “The AI-powered Falcon platform’s native capabilities across our cloud, identity, and next-gen SIEM businesses are unique in the market, in aggregate contributing well over half a billion dollars in ending ARR. Our platform strategy sets us apart from the competition, resulting in high win rates as customers rapidly embrace Falcon to consolidate vendors, lower TCO and achieve better security outcomes.”

Commenting on the company's financial results, Burt Podbere, CrowdStrike's chief financial officer, added, "Our relentless focus on execution and operational excellence drove strong profitable growth at scale and new milestones for both GAAP and non-GAAP profitability in the second quarter. We achieved our target model range for non-GAAP operating margin for the first time in company history, well ahead of our planned timeline, and now expect to exit the year with fourth quarter non-GAAP operating margin within our target model. Beyond fiscal 2024, we expect to sustainably deliver non-GAAP operating margin within the target model on an annual basis.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $731.6 million, a 37% increase, compared to $535.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Subscription revenue was $690.0 million, a 36% increase, compared to $506.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 37% year-over-year and grew to $2.93 billion as of July 31, 2023, of which $196.2 million was net new ARR added in the quarter.
  • Subscription Gross Margin: GAAP subscription gross margin was 78%, compared to 76% in the second quarter offiscal 2023. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 80%, compared to 78% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Income/Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations was $15.4 million, compared to $48.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $155.7 million, compared to $87.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Net Income/Loss Attributable to CrowdStrike: GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $8.5 million, compared to a loss of $49.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike, diluted, was $0.03, compared to a loss of $0.21 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike was $180.0 million, compared to $85.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike per share, diluted, was $0.74, compared to $0.36 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $244.8 million, compared to $209.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow was $188.7 million, compared to $135.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents was $3.17 billion as of July 31, 2023.

Recent Highlights

  • CrowdStrike’s module adoption rates increased to 63%, 41% and 24% for five or more, six or more and seven or more modules, respectively, as of July 31, 20231.
  • Received the 2023 US ISV Partner of the Year award from Amazon Web Services (AWS).
  • Named a cloud security leader in Frost & Sullivan’s 2023 Frost Radar™: Cloud Workload Protection Platform2.
  • Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response Service report3.
  • Named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Service Providers, Q3 2023 report4.
  • Recognized as the Best Enterprise Security Solution and best Managed Detection and Response Service in the 2023 SC Awards and Best Endpoint Security winner in the SC Awards Europe 2023.
  • Announced that CrowdStrike Falcon® Identity Protection won the 2023 CRN Tech Innovator award as the best solution in the Identity and Access Management category.
  • Received highest level certification in Spanish National Cryptologic Center (CCN) STIC Products and Services Catalog (CPSTIC).
  • Unveiled new Falcon Cloud Security innovations, including ‘1-Click XDR’ to automatically identify and secure unmanaged cloud assets.
  • Announced the launch of CrowdStrike Counter Adversary Operations, bringing together market leading threat intelligence, threat hunters and artificial intelligence.
  • Released the CrowdStrike 2023 Threat Hunting Report, which revealed a massive increase in identity-based intrusions and growing expertise by adversaries targeting the cloud.

Financial Outlook

CrowdStrike is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ending October 31, 2023) and increasing its guidance for the fiscal year 2024 (ending January 31, 2024).

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets (including purchased patents), amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, losses (gains) and other income from strategic investments, acquisition-related expenses (credits), net, and losses (gains) from deferred compensation assets. The company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of the company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike, and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

 

Q3 FY24

Guidance

 

Full Year FY24

Guidance

Total revenue

$775.4 - $778.0 million

 

$3,030.7 - $3,042.9 million

Non-GAAP income from operations

$154.4 - $156.3 million

 

$601.3 - $610.5 million

Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike

$179.8 - $181.8 million

 

$680.4 - $689.7 million

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, diluted

$0.74

 

$2.80 - $2.84

Weighted average shares used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

244 million

 

243 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding CrowdStrike’s future growth, and future financial and operating performance, including CrowdStrike’s financial outlook for the third quarter fiscal 2024, fiscal year 2024, and beyond. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: risks associated with managing CrowdStrike’s rapid growth; CrowdStrike’s ability to identify and effectively implement necessary changes to address execution challenges; CrowdStrike’s limited experience with new product and subscription and support introductions and the risks associated with new products and subscription and support offerings, including the risk of defects, errors, or vulnerabilities; CrowdStrike's ability to respond to an intensely competitive market; length and unpredictability of sales cycles; CrowdStrike’s ability to attract new and retain existing customers; CrowdStrike’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and subscriptions as well as existing products and subscriptions and support; CrowdStrike’s ability to collaborate and integrate its products with offerings from other parties to deliver benefits to customers; industry trends; rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products and subscription and support offerings; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including those related to a deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, public health crises and volatility in the banking and financial services sector.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect CrowdStrike’s financial results are included in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, including CrowdStrike’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

CrowdStrike believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to CrowdStrike’s financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below, as well as the “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

CrowdStrike intends to announce material information to the public through the CrowdStrike Investor Relations website ir.crowdstrike.com, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts. CrowdStrike uses these channels, as well as social media and its blog, to communicate with its investors, customers, and the public about the company, its offerings, and other issues. It is possible that the information CrowdStrike posts on social media and its blog could be deemed to be material information. As such, CrowdStrike encourages investors, the media, and others to follow the channels listed above, including the social media channels listed on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website, and to review the information disclosed through such channels. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which CrowdStrike will announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on CrowdStrike’s website.

Definition of Module Adoption Rates

1. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, module adoption rates are calculated by taking the total number of customers with five or more, six or more, and seven or more modules, respectively, divided by the total number of subscription customers (excluding Falcon Go customers). Falcon Go customers are defined as customers who have subscribed with the Falcon Go bundle, a package designed for organizations with 100 endpoints or less.

Reports Referenced and Disclaimers

2. Frost & Sullivan Frost Radar™: Cloud Workload Protection Platform, 2023

3. Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response Services, Peer Contributors, 28 July 2023

4. The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Service Providers, Q3 2023

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Gartner content described herein, (the "Gartner Content") represent(s) research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. ("Gartner"), and are not representations of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this press release) and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com.

CrowdStrike, the CrowdStrike logo, and other CrowdStrike marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc., or its affiliates or licensors. Other words, symbols, and company product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

689,972

 

 

$

506,199

 

 

$

1,341,147

 

 

$

966,021

 

Professional services

 

41,654

 

 

 

28,954

 

 

 

83,059

 

 

 

56,966

 

Total revenue

 

731,626

 

 

 

535,153

 

 

 

1,424,206

 

 

 

1,022,987

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription (1)(2)

 

153,306

 

 

 

120,087

 

 

 

295,406

 

 

 

228,029

 

Professional services (1)

 

29,611

 

 

 

20,480

 

 

 

56,741

 

 

 

39,370

 

Total cost of revenue

 

182,917

 

 

 

140,567

 

 

 

352,147

 

 

 

267,399

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

548,709

 

 

 

394,586

 

 

 

1,072,059

 

 

 

755,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)(2)(4)

 

282,916

 

 

 

224,766

 

 

 

564,023

 

 

 

418,298

 

Research and development (1)(3)(4)

 

179,362

 

 

 

137,864

 

 

 

358,427

 

 

 

261,263

 

General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)

 

101,804

 

 

 

80,263

 

 

 

184,438

 

 

 

148,217

 

Total operating expenses

 

564,082

 

 

 

442,893

 

 

 

1,106,888

 

 

 

827,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(15,373

)

 

 

(48,307

)

 

 

(34,829

)

 

 

(72,190

)

Interest expense(6)

 

(6,444

)

 

 

(6,335

)

 

 

(12,831

)

 

 

(12,633

)

Interest income

 

36,638

 

 

 

7,727

 

 

 

67,159

 

 

 

9,234

 

Other income (expense)(7)(8)

 

(1,734

)

 

 

3,380

 

 

 

(1,504

)

 

 

5,085

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

13,087

 

 

 

(43,535

)

 

 

17,995

 

 

 

(70,504

)

Provision for income taxes

 

4,611

 

 

 

4,778

 

 

 

9,020

 

 

 

8,218

 

Net income (loss)

 

8,476

 

 

 

(48,313

)

 

 

8,975

 

 

 

(78,722

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

4

 

 

 

972

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

2,086

 

Net income (loss) attributable to CrowdStrike

$

8,472

 

 

$

(49,285

)

 

$

8,963

 

 

$

(80,808

)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.35

)

Diluted

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.35

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

237,911

 

 

 

232,554

 

 

 

237,174

 

 

 

231,850

 

Diluted

 

242,144

 

 

 

232,554

 

 

 

241,383

 

 

 

231,850

 

____________________________

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Subscription cost of revenue

$

10,132

 

$

7,271

 

$

19,098

 

$

13,849

Professional services cost of revenue

 

5,745

 

 

3,502

 

 

10,375

 

 

6,503

Sales and marketing

 

51,442

 

 

40,567

 

 

87,181

 

 

67,277

Research and development

 

46,985

 

 

40,043

 

 

91,366

 

 

74,079

General and administrative

 

50,473

 

 

40,167

 

 

87,613

 

 

72,336

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

164,777

 

$

131,550

 

$

295,633

 

$

234,044

(2)

Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets, including purchased patents, as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Subscription cost of revenue

$

3,581

 

$

3,427

 

$

7,161

 

$

6,852

Sales and marketing

 

446

 

 

648

 

 

977

 

 

1,297

General and administrative

 

75

 

 

29

 

 

138

 

 

43

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

4,102

 

$

4,104

 

$

8,276

 

$

8,192

(3)

Includes acquisition-related expenses (credits), net as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Research and development

$

 

 

$

 

$

371

 

 

$

General and administrative

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

(73

)

 

 

301

Total acquisition-related expenses (credits), net

$

(3

)

 

$

 

$

298

 

 

$

301

(4)

Includes mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Sales and marketing

$

32

 

$

 

$

35

 

$

Research and development

 

13

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

General and administrative

 

7

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

Total mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

$

52

 

$

 

$

56

 

$

(5)

Includes legal reserve and settlement charges as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

General and administrative

$

2,097

 

$

 

$

2,097

 

$

Total legal reserve and settlement charges

$

2,097

 

$

 

$

2,097

 

$

(6)

Includes amortization of debt issuance costs and discount as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Interest expense

$

547

 

$

547

 

$

1,093

 

$

1,093

Total amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

$

547

 

$

547

 

$

1,093

 

$

1,093

(7)

Includes gains and other income from strategic investments as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Other income, net

$

8

 

$

1,943

 

$

24

 

$

4,172

Total gains and other income from strategic investments

$

8

 

$

1,943

 

$

24

 

$

4,172

(8)

Includes gains on deferred compensation assets as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Other income, net

$

52

 

$

 

$

56

 

$

Total gains on deferred compensation assets

$

52

 

$

 

$

56

 

$

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

July 31, 2023

 

January 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,167,215

 

 

$

2,455,369

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

 

250,000

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

539,463

 

 

 

626,181

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

197,111

 

 

 

186,855

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

146,597

 

 

 

121,862

 

Total current assets

 

4,050,386

 

 

 

3,640,267

 

Strategic investments

 

59,541

 

 

 

47,270

 

Property and equipment, net

 

561,587

 

 

 

492,335

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

46,179

 

 

 

39,936

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent

 

261,574

 

 

 

260,233

 

Goodwill

 

430,697

 

 

 

430,645

 

Intangible assets, net

 

79,139

 

 

 

86,889

 

Other long-term assets

 

31,355

 

 

 

28,965

 

Total assets

$

5,520,458

 

 

$

5,026,540

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

37,073

 

 

$

45,372

 

Accrued expenses

 

122,419

 

 

 

137,884

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

138,471

 

 

 

168,767

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

16,133

 

 

 

13,046

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,894,005

 

 

 

1,727,484

 

Other current liabilities

 

21,362

 

 

 

16,519

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,229,463

 

 

 

2,109,072

 

Long-term debt

 

741,750

 

 

 

741,005

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

613,637

 

 

 

627,629

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

32,688

 

 

 

29,567

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

32,820

 

 

 

31,833

 

Total liabilities

 

3,650,358

 

 

 

3,539,106

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Common stock, Class A and Class B

 

119

 

 

 

118

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,976,375

 

 

 

2,612,705

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,139,200

)

 

 

(1,148,163

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

913

 

 

 

(1,019

)

Total CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

1,838,207

 

 

 

1,463,641

 

Non-controlling interest

 

31,893

 

 

 

23,793

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,870,100

 

 

 

1,487,434

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

5,520,458

 

 

$

5,026,540

 

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

8,975

 

 

$

(78,722

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

56,184

 

 

 

34,146

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

8,276

 

 

 

8,192

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

112,877

 

 

 

77,554

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

6,331

 

 

 

4,524

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

295,633

 

 

 

234,044

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(352

)

 

 

1,604

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

1,531

 

 

 

1,366

 

Change in fair value of strategic investments

 

 

 

 

(4,128

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

86,718

 

 

 

(50,728

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(122,007

)

 

 

(108,940

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(26,338

)

 

 

(10,938

)

Accounts payable

 

(2,982

)

 

 

794

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

4,935

 

 

 

5,723

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

(30,161

)

 

 

245

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(6,475

)

 

 

(4,704

)

Deferred revenue

 

152,528

 

 

 

314,831

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

545,673

 

 

 

424,863

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(102,681

)

 

 

(118,339

)

Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs

 

(25,975

)

 

 

(13,235

)

Purchases of strategic investments

 

(12,177

)

 

 

(7,825

)

Purchases of intangible assets

 

(500

)

 

 

(700

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

 

250,000

 

 

 

 

Purchases of deferred compensation investments

 

(876

)

 

 

 

Net cash used provided by (used in) investing activities

 

107,791

 

 

 

(140,099

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options

 

4,125

 

 

 

4,919

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan

 

45,432

 

 

 

34,445

 

Capital contributions from non-controlling interest holders

 

8,088

 

 

 

3,963

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

57,645

 

 

 

43,327

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

1,083

 

 

 

(4,330

)

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

712,192

 

 

 

323,761

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

2,456,924

 

 

 

1,996,633

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

3,169,116

 

 

$

2,320,394

 

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP subscription revenue

$

689,972

 

 

$

506,199

 

 

$

1,341,147

 

 

$

966,021

 

GAAP professional services revenue

 

41,654

 

 

 

28,954

 

 

 

83,059

 

 

 

56,966

 

GAAP total revenue

$

731,626

 

 

$

535,153

 

 

$

1,424,206

 

 

$

1,022,987

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross profit

$

536,666

 

 

$

386,112

 

 

$

1,045,741

 

 

$

737,992

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

10,132

 

 

 

7,271

 

 

 

19,098

 

 

 

13,849

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

3,581

 

 

 

3,427

 

 

 

7,161

 

 

 

6,852

 

Non-GAAP subscription gross profit

$

550,379

 

 

$

396,810

 

 

$

1,072,000

 

 

$

758,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP subscription gross margin

 

78

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

78

%

 

 

76

%

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin

 

80

%

 

 

78

%

 

 

80

%

 

 

79

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services gross profit

$

12,043

 

 

$

8,474

 

 

$

26,318

 

 

$

17,596

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

5,745

 

 

 

3,502

 

 

 

10,375

 

 

 

6,503

 

Non-GAAP professional services gross profit

$

17,788

 

 

$

11,976

 

 

$

36,693

 

 

$

24,099

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP professional services gross margin

 

29

%

 

 

29

%

 

 

32

%

 

 

31

%

Non-GAAP professional services gross margin

 

43

%

 

 

41

%

 

 

44

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP gross margin

 

75

%

 

 

74

%

 

 

75

%

 

 

74

%

Total Non-GAAP gross margin

 

78

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

78

%

 

 

77

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

$

282,916

 

 

$

224,766

 

 

$

564,023

 

 

$

418,298

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

(51,442

)

 

 

(40,567

)

 

 

(87,181

)

 

 

(67,277

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(446

)

 

 

(648

)

 

 

(977

)

 

 

(1,297

)

Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

 

(32

)

 

 

 

 

 

(35

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses

$

230,996

 

 

$

183,551

 

 

$

475,830

 

 

$

349,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

39

%

 

 

42

%

 

 

40

%

 

 

41

%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

32

%

 

 

34

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

179,362

 

 

$

137,864

 

 

$

358,427

 

 

$

261,263

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

(46,985

)

 

 

(40,043

)

 

 

(91,366

)

 

 

(74,079

)

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(371

)

 

 

 

Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses

$

132,364

 

 

$

97,821

 

 

$

266,676

 

 

$

187,184

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

25

%

 

 

26

%

 

 

25

%

 

 

26

%

Non-GAAP research and development operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

18

%

 

 

18

%

 

 

19

%

 

 

18

%

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

$

101,804

 

 

$

80,263

 

 

$

184,438

 

 

$

148,217

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

(50,473

)

 

 

(40,167

)

 

 

(87,613

)

 

 

(72,336

)

Acquisition-related credits (expenses)

 

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

(301

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(75

)

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(138

)

 

 

(43

)

Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

 

(7

)

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

 

Legal reserve and settlement charges

 

(2,097

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,097

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses

$

49,155

 

 

$

40,067

 

 

$

94,656

 

 

$

75,537

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

14

%

 

 

15

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

14

%

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expenses as a percentage of revenue

 

7

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

$

(15,373

)

 

$

(48,307

)

 

$

(34,829

)

 

$

(72,190

)

Stock based compensation expense

 

164,777

 

 

 

131,550

 

 

 

295,633

 

 

 

234,044

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

4,102

 

 

 

4,104

 

 

 

8,276

 

 

 

8,192

 

Acquisition-related expenses (credits), net

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

301

 

Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

 

52

 

 

 

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

Legal reserve and settlement charges

 

2,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,097

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

155,652

 

 

$

87,347

 

 

$

271,531

 

 

$

170,347

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating margin

 

(2

)%

 

 

(9

)%

 

 

(2

)%

 

 

(7

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

21

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

19

%

 

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income (loss) attributable to CrowdStrike

$

8,472

 

 

$

(49,285

)

 

$

8,963

 

 

$

(80,808

)

Stock based compensation expense

 

164,777

 

 

 

131,550

 

 

 

295,633

 

 

 

234,044

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

4,102

 

 

 

4,104

 

 

 

8,276

 

 

 

8,192

 

Acquisition-related expenses (credits), net

 

(3

)

 

 

 

 

 

298

 

 

 

301

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

547

 

 

 

547

 

 

 

1,093

 

 

 

1,093

 

Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

 

52

 

 

 

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

Legal reserve and settlement charges

 

2,097

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,097

 

 

 

 

Gains and other income from strategic investments attributable to CrowdStrike

 

(4

)

 

 

(972

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(2,086

)

Gains on deferred compensation assets

 

(52

)

 

 

 

 

 

(56

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike

$

179,988

 

 

$

85,944

 

 

$

316,348

 

 

$

160,736

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders (GAAP)

 

237,911

 

 

 

232,554

 

 

 

237,174

 

 

 

231,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.35

)

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders

$

0.03

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.04

 

$

(0.35

)

Stock-based compensation

 

0.68

 

 

0.55

 

 

 

1.22

 

 

0.98

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

0.02

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

0.03

 

Acquisition-related expenses, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal reserve and settlement charges

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.02

 

Gains and other income from strategic investments attributable to CrowdStrike

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

Gains on deferred compensation assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders

$

0.74

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

1.31

 

$

0.67

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders calculation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

242,144

 

 

232,554

 

 

 

241,383

 

 

231,850

 

Non-GAAP

 

242,144

 

 

238,727

 

 

 

241,383

 

 

238,674

 

______________________________________________________

(1) For periods in which we had diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, the sum of the impact of individual reconciling items may not total to diluted Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders because of rounding differences or because the basic share counts used to calculate GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders differ from the diluted share counts used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders. The GAAP net loss per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders calculation uses a lower share count as it excludes dilutive shares which are included in calculating the non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders.

 

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

244,781

 

 

$

209,906

 

 

$

545,673

 

 

$

424,863

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(40,417

)

 

 

(66,128

)

 

 

(102,681

)

 

 

(118,339

)

Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs

 

(15,073

)

 

 

(8,021

)

 

 

(25,975

)

 

 

(13,235

)

Purchases of deferred compensation investments

 

(586

)

 

 

 

 

 

(876

)

 

 

 

Free cash flow

$

188,705

 

 

$

135,757

 

 

$

416,141

 

 

$

293,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

41,760

 

 

$

(79,149

)

 

$

107,791

 

 

$

(140,099

)

GAAP net cash provided by financing activities

$

49,737

 

 

$

38,759

 

 

$

57,645

 

 

$

43,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of revenue

 

33

%

 

 

39

%

 

 

38

%

 

 

42

%

Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue

 

(6

)%

 

 

(12

)%

 

 

(7

)%

 

 

(12

)%

Capitalized internal-use software and website development costs as a percentage of revenue

 

(2

)%

 

 

(1

)%

 

 

(2

)%

 

 

(1

)%

Purchases of deferred compensation investments as a percentage of revenue

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

Free cash flow margin

 

26

%

 

 

25

%

 

 

29

%

 

 

29

%

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to determining results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), CrowdStrike believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance. CrowdStrike uses the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. CrowdStrike believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these measures eliminate the effects of certain variables unrelated to CrowdStrike’s overall operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in CrowdStrike’s industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of CrowdStrike’s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate CrowdStrike’s business.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin

CrowdStrike defines non-GAAP subscription gross profit and non-GAAP subscription gross margin as GAAP subscription gross profit and GAAP subscription gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations

CrowdStrike defines non-GAAP income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets (including purchased patents), acquisition-related expenses (credits), net, mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities, and legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits.

Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to CrowdStrike

The company defines non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike as GAAP net income (loss) attributable to CrowdStrike excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets (including purchased patents), acquisition-related expenses (credits),net, amortization of debt issuance costs and discount, mark-to-market adjustments on deferred compensation liabilities, legal reserve and settlement charges or benefits, losses (gains) and other income from strategic investments, and losses (gains) on deferred compensation assets.

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share Attributable to CrowdStrike Common Stockholders, Diluted

CrowdStrike defines non-GAAP net income per share attributable to CrowdStrike common stockholders, as non-GAAP net income attributable to CrowdStrike divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding during the period.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that CrowdStrike defines as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, capitalized internal-use software and website development costs, and purchases of deferred compensation investments. CrowdStrike monitors free cash flow as one measure of its overall business performance, which enables CrowdStrike to analyze its future performance without the effects of non-cash items and allow CrowdStrike to better understand the cash needs of its business. While CrowdStrike believes that free cash flow is useful in evaluating its business, free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that has limitations as an analytical tool, and free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to, or substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP. The utility of free cash flow as a measure of CrowdStrike’s liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in CrowdStrike’s cash balance for any given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in CrowdStrike's industry, may calculate free cash flow differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness of free cash flow as a tool for comparison.

Explanation of Operational Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue

ARR is calculated as the annualized value of CrowdStrike’s customer subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms. To the extent that CrowdStrike is negotiating a renewal with a customer after the expiration of the subscription, CrowdStrike continues to include that revenue in ARR if CrowdStrike is actively in discussion with such an organization for a new subscription or renewal, or until such organization notifies CrowdStrike that it is not renewing its subscription.

Magic Number

Magic Number is calculated by performing the following calculation for the most recent four quarters and taking the average: annualizing the difference between a quarter’s Subscription Revenue and the prior quarter’s Subscription Revenue, and then dividing the resulting number by the previous quarter’s Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense. Magic Number = Average of previous four quarters: ((Quarter Subscription Revenue – Prior Quarter Subscription Revenue) x 4) / Prior Quarter Non-GAAP Sales & Marketing Expense.

Free Cash Flow Rule of 40

Free cash flow rule of 40 is calculated by taking the current quarter total revenue year over year growth rate percentage and summing it with the current quarter free cash flow margin percentage.