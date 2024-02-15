New office cements CrowdStrike’s commitment to provide industry leading protection to organizations in India and the broader region

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced the opening of its new, state-of-the-art office in Pune, India, significantly strengthening the company’s presence in the region. The new, 52,000 square foot facility nearly doubles the capacity of previous facilities in Pune, cementing the cybersecurity leader’s commitment to protecting organizations in India and across the region.

Headquartered in the U.S. with global operations, CrowdStrike is one of the fastest growing and most innovative security companies in the world. CrowdStrike has been investing in India since 2018, when it first opened the CrowdStrike Innovation and Development Center in Pune to serve as its regional hub for talent, innovation and customer engagement. The expanded facility and market presence supports the continued growth of the global product, engineering and business services teams.

“India plays a critical role in the growth and development of our global operations and is a leading reason why we established our Innovation and Development Center in the heart of Pune. Our footprint here gives us access to incredible talent, and provides a central location to engage with customers from across the region,” said Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike. “Our development team in India has played a pivotal role in delivering the innovation and powerful platform capabilities our customers require to stop breaches. We’ll continue to invest in key regions like India to make the Falcon platform, the gold-standard of protection, available to every customer around the world.”

The expanded office in Pune underscores CrowdStrike’s commitment to investing in global operations and extending its mission of stopping breaches to organizations around the world.

CrowdStrike recently opened a new Asian hub in Singapore, and continues to achieve certifications by global governments and industry associations to expand access and accelerate the adoption of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® XDR platform. The powerful combination of its market-defining Falcon platform, elite incident response and services, and renowned cyber threat intelligence team have made CrowdStrike one of the most trusted global brands in cybersecurity.

Additional Resources

CrowdStrike named CyberSecAsia readers choice award winner for cloud security

CrowdStrike Wins 2022 Company of the Year in Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific Managed Detection and Response Industry

CrowdStrike named a Great Place to Work in India 2023

To learn more about the CrowdStrike Falcon platform , please visit our website.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike® Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2024 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214296247/en/