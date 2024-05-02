Amazon unifies protection on the AI-native Falcon platform; CrowdStrike expands use of Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate cybersecurity consolidation and cloud transformation.

As part of the partnership, Amazon has unified its cybersecurity protection on the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform, protecting the company from code to cloud and from device to data. Amazon is replacing a variety of cloud point products with Falcon Cloud Security, is using Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to secure big data logging and is deploying Identity Threat Detection and Response to prevent identity-based attacks. In addition, CrowdStrike is expanding its use of AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock and AWS SageMaker, to drive industry leading innovation in cloud security, SIEM transformation, and novel cybersecurity AI use cases. CrowdStrike and AWS continue to bring together the best technologies to help customers build and secure business in the cloud.

“CrowdStrike pioneered cloud-native cybersecurity by building on AWS. The world’s leading companies build their cloud business on AWS, and they protect it with CrowdStrike,” said George Kurtz, CEO and co-founder, CrowdStrike. “AWS has been a tremendous partner and customer for many years. We continue to grow our relationship and our use of AWS technologies, as well as working together to help customers secure their cloud environments with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.”

“CrowdStrike and AWS have a deep history of working together to secure the most innovative companies in the world,” said CJ Moses, Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Security Engineering at Amazon. “Amazon uses CrowdStrike to provide visibility, detection, and response across our businesses in order to protect the cloud, infrastructure, and services for our customers. This is part of our shared mission to help all organizations build, operate, and secure their business.”

CrowdStrike Expands Use of AWS to Accelerate AI Innovations

CrowdStrike is expanding its use of Amazon Bedrock, including Anthropic’s Claude family of large language models (LLMs) and Amazon SageMaker to deploy custom models. In addition to accelerating the development of generative AI (GenAI) capabilities in the Falcon Platform, CrowdStrike has been using GenAI technologies on AWS to accelerate its R&D teams and increase the pace of innovation throughout the company. Amazon Bedrock offers secure, easy access to a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via a single API.

Charlotte AI is built on a revolutionary multi-AI architecture and is trained on the industry’s highest-fidelity security data and is constantly tuned with expert-driven context. Charlotte AI delivers the transformative power of conversational AI to organizations to turn hours of work into minutes, delivering value across the entire breadth of the Falcon platform. By leveraging the rigorous security, privacy and compliance built into AWS, CrowdStrike enables organizations to responsibly adopt AI innovations with security and trust built-in natively.

Amazon Enhances Security with the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike is protecting one of the world’s leading companies as Amazon unifies its Endpoint Detection and Response on the Falcon platform. By deploying CrowdStrike’s industry leading protection across all of Amazon to protect its infrastructure, Amazon is able to stop breaches from code to cloud and from device to data. CrowdStrike is part of Amazon’s strategy to secure the future of innovation across its businesses.

