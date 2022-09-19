CrowdStrike's Falcon Fund Invests in Compliance Automation Pioneer, Vanta

Corporate venture arm for CrowdStrike in cybersecurity continues to invest in an ecosystem of security innovators

Fal.Con 2022 – CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that its strategic investment vehicle, Falcon Fund, has invested in Vanta, a pioneer in compliance automation that restores trust in software businesses with an easy-to-use set of tools to improve their security. Over 3,000 companies rely on Vanta to automate security monitoring for compliance standards including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR and CCPA. In addition to the investment, Vanta and CrowdStrike are partnering to bring together leading technology to automate compliance securely across small and midsize business (SMB) and enterprise environments. A native integration already allows customers to pull CrowdStrike data into the Vanta platform. Vanta will also appear in the CrowdStrike Store.

“We chose to invest in Vanta because the team shares our vision of breaking down silos and unifying data across an organization,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “Compliance is critical to ensure that the proper guardrails are in place for growing organizations, and Vanta is a leader in compliance automation through seamless integrations with the most in-demand security and infrastructure providers.”

CrowdStrike is committed to building an ecosystem of next-generation security leaders and enabling seamless integrations with the solutions that customers need to protect themselves in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. CrowdStrike’s Falcon Fund has been active with investments in established and emerging leaders across adjacent markets including Dig Security (data detection and response), JumpCloud (open directory) and Talon Security (secure enterprise browser).

“CrowdStrike is synonymous with security, and we're honored to have this industry leader support Vanta as a next-generation security company,” said Christina Cacioppo, CEO and co-founder at Vanta. “Businesses today need to think about compliance and security from Day 1, especially if they want to unlock new markets and opportunities. We’ll work closely with CrowdStrike to build deep product integrations and bring best-in-class tools to our customers.”

Vanta will be showcasing its platform during Fal.Con 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on September 19-21.

About Vanta

Vanta restores trust in SaaS businesses by giving startups an easy-to-use set of tools to improve and prove their security. Over 3,000 fast-growing companies rely on Vanta to automate their security monitoring and prepare for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS and GDPR compliance in weeks instead of months. Vanta was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.vanta.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

