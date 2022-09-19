Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRWD   US22788C1053

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:58 2022-09-19 am EDT
169.78 USD   -0.72%
08:33aCrowdStrike's Falcon Fund Invests in Compliance Automation Pioneer, Vanta
BU
08:16aCrowdStrike's Falcon Fund Invests in API Security Leader, Salt Security
BU
08:02aCrowdStrike Accelerates Partner Business Growth with New CrowdStrike Powered Service Provider Program
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CrowdStrike's Falcon Fund Invests in Compliance Automation Pioneer, Vanta

09/19/2022 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate venture arm for CrowdStrike in cybersecurity continues to invest in an ecosystem of security innovators

Fal.Con 2022 CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today announced that its strategic investment vehicle, Falcon Fund, has invested in Vanta, a pioneer in compliance automation that restores trust in software businesses with an easy-to-use set of tools to improve their security. Over 3,000 companies rely on Vanta to automate security monitoring for compliance standards including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR and CCPA. In addition to the investment, Vanta and CrowdStrike are partnering to bring together leading technology to automate compliance securely across small and midsize business (SMB) and enterprise environments. A native integration already allows customers to pull CrowdStrike data into the Vanta platform. Vanta will also appear in the CrowdStrike Store.

“We chose to invest in Vanta because the team shares our vision of breaking down silos and unifying data across an organization,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “Compliance is critical to ensure that the proper guardrails are in place for growing organizations, and Vanta is a leader in compliance automation through seamless integrations with the most in-demand security and infrastructure providers.”

CrowdStrike is committed to building an ecosystem of next-generation security leaders and enabling seamless integrations with the solutions that customers need to protect themselves in a rapidly evolving threat landscape. CrowdStrike’s Falcon Fund has been active with investments in established and emerging leaders across adjacent markets including Dig Security (data detection and response), JumpCloud (open directory) and Talon Security (secure enterprise browser).

“CrowdStrike is synonymous with security, and we're honored to have this industry leader support Vanta as a next-generation security company,” said Christina Cacioppo, CEO and co-founder at Vanta. “Businesses today need to think about compliance and security from Day 1, especially if they want to unlock new markets and opportunities. We’ll work closely with CrowdStrike to build deep product integrations and bring best-in-class tools to our customers.”

Vanta will be showcasing its platform during Fal.Con 2022 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on September 19-21.

About Vanta

Vanta restores trust in SaaS businesses by giving startups an easy-to-use set of tools to improve and prove their security. Over 3,000 fast-growing companies rely on Vanta to automate their security monitoring and prepare for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS and GDPR compliance in weeks instead of months. Vanta was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit https://www.vanta.com.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
08:33aCrowdStrike's Falcon Fund Invests in Compliance Automation Pioneer, Vanta
BU
08:16aCrowdStrike's Falcon Fund Invests in API Security Leader, Salt Security
BU
08:02aCrowdStrike Accelerates Partner Business Growth with New CrowdStrike Powered Service Pr..
BU
09/16CrowdStrike Shares Decline Even After MKM Partners Begins Coverage at Buy
MT
09/16Volatility is rife for Quadruple Witching Day
MS
09/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, Fedex, Netflix...
MS
09/16MKM Partners Starts CrowdStrike Holdings at Buy With $240 Price Target
MT
09/14CrowdStrike Appoints Jennifer Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
09/14Crowdstrike Appoints Jennifer Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
09/13CrowdStrike to Webcast Investor Briefing
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 234 M - -
Net income 2023 -192 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -208x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 39 910 M 39 910 M -
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
EV / Sales 2024 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 171,01 $
Average target price 237,99 $
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George P. Kurtz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Burt W. Podbere Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Chairman
Michael Sentonas Chief Technology Officer
Jerry Dixon Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.48%39 910
ACCENTURE PLC-34.22%172 483
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-19.52%138 216
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.25%97 081
INFOSYS LIMITED-27.05%72 519
SNOWFLAKE INC.-45.48%59 075