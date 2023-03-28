CrowdStrike's Government Summit to Feature CISA Director Jen Easterly and Rob Joyce, Director, Cybersecurity Directorate, NSA Amongst Packed Keynote Lineup

Key federal and state cybersecurity officials will converge in Washington, DC for cybersecurity leader’s marquee public sector event

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced its lineup of guest speakers and keynotes at the first CrowdStrike Government Summit on April 11 in Washington, DC at the Marriott Marquis.

CrowdStrike co-founder and CEO George Kurtz will be joined on the mainstage by some of the leading public sector voices in cybersecurity, including Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly, Rob Joyce, Director, Cybersecurity Directorate, NSA, the CIO of the Department of Justice Melinda Rogers, and Camille Stewart Gloster of the Office of the National Cyber Director.

Bringing together key decision-makers across the federal, state, local and defense sectors, the event will combine compelling keynotes, panels and breakout sessions as industry and public sector cybersecurity leaders share experiences and insights into how the best in the business tackle today’s most advanced threats.

The full speaker lineup, event agenda and registration details are available on CrowdStrike’s website. In addition to the mainstage keynotes, panel and breakout session previews include:

Think Like an Adversary: CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry will moderate a discussion with leaders from Department of Defense, FBI and Mandiant on how to fortify security stacks and defend against adversaries, with real-world examples of attacks and best practices to enhance security strategies and boost operations.

Congressional Perspectives on National Cybersecurity Defense: Key staff from the U.S. House and Senate will discuss how Congress can effectively defend national cybersecurity and the challenges and opportunities for a more proactive role in protecting against cyber threats.

Innovation, Collaboration, and Allyship: Tackling Today's Cyber Challenges: Executives from the State of New York, CISA, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) and Amazon Web Services will discuss how building strategic alliances across SLTT organizations helps protect the nation's systems, critical infrastructure, and citizens – even under tight budgets and limited resources.

Identity-Centric Approach to Cybersecurity: An Executive Order Perspective: Leaders from the State of Maryland, Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and DLT will discuss how they are adopting an identity-centric approach within their organizations.

Metrics that Matter: Does your Zero Trust Strategy Measure Up?: Experts from CISA, U.S. Army Command and Control Support Agency and Zscaler will explore how FISMA, internal cybersecurity metrics and third-party analytics can help mature Zero Trust strategy and deployment, taking it from good to great.

Leading in 2023: The Essentials of a Good Cyber Resiliency Program: Led by CrowdStrike Chief Global Professional Services Officer Thomas Etheridge, ExtraHop, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and Department of Treasury representatives will host a breakout session on building cyber resiliency.

CrowdStrike Innovations that Power Public Sector: CrowdStrike Chief Technology Officer Elia Zaitsev will give a behind-the-scenes look into the technology that drives innovation in the public sector.

Unleash Your Inner Hunter: Advanced Threat Hunting Techniques to Stay Ahead of the Game: A breakout session on how to develop a comprehensive threat hunting strategy, using advanced tools and techniques to stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape with leaders from Corelight and CISA.

CrowdStrike’s Public Sector Program

CrowdStrike, an Impact Level 4 (IL-4) authorized organization, has long been a leader in protecting organizations across the federal government, defense, state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT), healthcare and education sectors. Key organizations such as CISA, the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS) state, local, and education (SLED) organizations and federal business units rely on the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform to protect their most critical assets. For more information about CrowdStrike’s public sector program, please visit the company’s website.

Register Today

The CrowdStrike Government Summit will be held April 11 at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. To register and learn more about the special guest speakers and breakout sessions in the packed agenda, visit: https://govsummit.crowdstrike.com/.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2023 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005743/en/