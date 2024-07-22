CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is specialized in the provision of cybersecurity services. The company offers a cloud-based endpoint protection platform for preventing security breaches. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of subscriptions (93.9%) and sales of professional services (6.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows as follows: the United States (68.4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (15.3%), Asia/Pacific (10.3%) and other (6%).