July 21 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said on Sunday that a significant number of the 8.5 million Microsoft devices that were impacted as a result of a global tech outage related to a software update were back online and operational. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Leslie Adler)
