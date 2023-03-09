Advanced search
    CRWD   US22788C1053

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:53:15 2023-03-09 am EST
127.72 USD   -0.93%
08:33aCrowdStrike to Host Investor Briefing
BU
06:16aCROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03/08Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise, Boosted by Chipmakers
MT
CrowdStrike to Host Investor Briefing

03/09/2023 | 08:33am EST
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on April 4, 2023.

Event:

CrowdStrike Investor Briefing

Location:

Virtual

Date:

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Presentation time:

1:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Presenters:

George Kurtz, president, chief executive officer & co-founder

Burt Podbere, chief financial officer

Mike Sentonas, president

A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com/


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 231 M
Net income 2023 -176 M
Net cash 2023 1 904 M
P/E ratio 2023 -171x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30 218 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
EV / Sales 2024 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 959
Free-Float 86,0%
