Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.    CRWD

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CrowdStrike : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 08:33am EDT

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conference:

Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Presentation time: 10:30 a.m. PDT

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
08:33aCROWDSTRIKE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
09/02CROWDSTRIKE : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09/02CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
09/02CROWDSTRIKE : Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/29Italy's Leonardo signs software deal to tackle homeworking cyber threats
RE
07/29LEONARDO S P A : Italy's Leonardo signs software deal to tackle homeworking cybe..
RE
07/08CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/21What's Keeping CIOs Up at Night -- Journal Report
DJ
06/18CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K..
AQ
06/04Tech stocks have been a winning bet, but investors worry it will fade
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 824 M - -
Net income 2021 -112 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -286x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 30 686 M 30 686 M -
EV / Sales 2021 35,9x
EV / Sales 2022 26,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 583
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 138,68 $
Last Close Price 142,07 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George P. Kurtz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerhard Watzinger Chairman
Colin Black Chief Operating Officer
Burt W. Podbere Chief Financial Officer
Michael Sentonas Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.184.88%30 686
ACCENTURE17.39%157 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.79%115 954
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.37%114 154
VMWARE, INC.-3.14%61 822
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.43%61 261
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group