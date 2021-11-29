CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:

5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:40 p.m. PST

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Monday, December 6, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PST

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Presentation Time: 11:25 a.m. PST

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Thursday, January 13, 2022

Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. PST

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

