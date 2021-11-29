Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CRWD   US22788C1053

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/29/2021 | 08:33am EST
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:

5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Thursday, December 2, 2021
Presentation Time: 1:40 p.m. PST

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Monday, December 6, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PST

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:25 a.m. PST

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. PST

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints and workloads on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

© 2021 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 404 M - -
Net income 2022 -216 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -257x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 53 087 M 53 087 M -
EV / Sales 2022 36,9x
EV / Sales 2023 26,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 224
Free-Float 88,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George P. Kurtz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Burt W. Podbere Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Chairman
Michael Sentonas Chief Technology Officer
Jerry Dixon Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.9.83%53 087
ACCENTURE PLC35.37%223 348
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.20.40%169 884
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.86%109 106
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.00%103 858
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.32%96 758