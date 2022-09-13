Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CRWD   US22788C1053

CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.

(CRWD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:51 2022-09-13 am EDT
188.19 USD   -3.54%
INSIDER SELL : CrowdStrike Holdings
MT
CrowdStrike's Annual Threat Hunting Report Reveals One Potential Intrusion Is Identified Every Seven Minutes
BU
Cantor Fitzgerald Starts CrowdStrike Holdings at Overweight With $240 Price Target
MT
CrowdStrike to Webcast Investor Briefing

09/13/2022 | 08:32am EDT
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on September 20, 2022 during its Fal.Con 2022 customer conference. CrowdStrike management will be joined by customers, partners and industry experts to discuss CrowdStrike’s technology, vision and the evolution of security.

Event:

CrowdStrike Investor Briefing

Location:

Las Vegas

Date:

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Presentation time:

1:00 p.m. PDT

Space for the event is limited and pre-registration is required. Analysts and investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at investors@crowdstrike.com. A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 235 M - -
Net income 2023 -192 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -238x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 45 533 M 45 533 M -
EV / Sales 2023 19,5x
EV / Sales 2024 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 90,7%
Technical analysis trends CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 195,10 $
Average target price 237,93 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George P. Kurtz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Burt W. Podbere Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Watzinger Chairman
Michael Sentonas Chief Technology Officer
Jerry Dixon Chief Information Security Officer
