July 21 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* CROWDSTRIKE - OF THE APPROXIMATELY 8.5 MILLION WINDOWS DEVICES THAT WERE IMPACTED, A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER ARE BACK ONLINE AND OPERATIONAL

* CROWDSTRIKE: OF THE APPROXIMATELY 8.5 MILLION WINDOWS DEVICES THAT WERE IMPACTED, A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER ARE BACK ONLINE AND OPERATIONAL Source text for Eikon: [https://tinyurl.com/bdcvdecp] Further company coverage: