Background on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity company that provides an advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk–endpoints.

The Claims

On Friday, July 19, 2024, CrowdStrike released a software update that resulted in a Windows system crash. The CrowdStrike software glitch caused disruptions around the globe, which has been described as the largest IT outage in history. Airlines, health care, and banking sectors were hardest hit by the CrowdStrike crash. Insurers now estimate that this outage will cost Fortune 500 companies more than $5 billion in losses.

As a result of this incident, the price of CrowdStrike common stock plummeted from $343.05 per share on July 18, 2024, to close at $304.96 per share on July 19, 2024. The selloff continued on the next trading day, with the price of CRWD stock closing at $263.91 per share on July 22, 2024.

