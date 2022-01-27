Log in
For Second Consecutive Year, CrowdStrike Lands Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

01/27/2022 | 09:17am EST
Demonstrating inclusive company values, CrowdStrike earns 100 on 2022 assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, today proudly announced that it received a perfect score of 100/100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

CrowdStrike’s perfect score demonstrates the company’s commitment to a supportive and inclusive culture for all employees and the organization’s steadfast dedication in continuing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. CrowdStrike encompasses a culture of social responsibility that includes offering inclusive healthcare coverage, inclusive non-discrimination policies and workplace advocacy through company sponsored groups that celebrate equality and focus specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, CrowdStrike was named a certified Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality, joining the ranks of over 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

Within the 2022 HRC CEI, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in the following focal areas:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families
  • Supporting an inclusive culture
  • Corporate social responsibility

“CrowdStrike remains committed to sustaining an inclusive workplace to protect its employees and ensure they feel empowered to be their authentic selves. We strive to embrace a company culture that not only understands but respects and listens to our employees and prospects, ensuring the organization works towards advocacy, inclusivity, and is ultimately free from discrimination of any sort,” said J.C. Herrera, chief human resources officer at CrowdStrike. “We are thrilled that CrowdStrike has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for a second consecutive time, and remain unwavering in progressing the company as a champion for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Over the course of 2021, CrowdStrike remained committed to helping those in the LGBTQ+ community. Company-wide initiatives included enabling individuals to incorporate their pronouns into various work functionalities, webinars focused on transgender awareness and allyship, and commissioned custom Pride-themed SWAG to celebrate equality during the month of June. All proceeds benefited Youth Seen. Youth Seen’s mission is to foster and empower the social and emotional well-being of LGBTQI youth and their families in all communities.CrowdStrike’s Pride Team, also sponsored a session featuring Dr. Della Mosely during International Human Rights Day. Mosely’s talk sought to bring awareness to human rights issues, in the hopes of spreading a message of kindness, inclusivity and intersectionality.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to CrowdStrike for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

To find out more about CrowdStrike’s dedicated focus to DE&I efforts, please visit our website.

The full HRC CEI report is available at www.hrc.org/cei.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with one of the world’s most advanced cloud-native platforms for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
© 2022 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.


© Business Wire 2022
