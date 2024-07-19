July 19 (Reuters) - A global outage has hit cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, affecting several government agencies and Australian companies, The Australian reported on Friday, without providing details. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
