Companies across the globe are grappling with a massive outage of Microsoft software that disrupted operations across industries and services. The outage hit airlines and airports, broadcasters, telecoms and other companies as workers failed to log in to their computers.

Here is a list of reactions from affected companies:

-- The London Stock Exchange Group said the IT outage delayed the start of trading and disrupted its market news service.

-- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued ground-stop orders for several major airlines, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines.

-- German airline Eurowings said check-in and boarding processes were impaired and flagged potential delays and cancellations.

-- U.K. news channels Sky News was unable to broadcast live television, the company's chairman said in a post on X.

-- Spanish airport operator AENA said it was recovering use of some of its systems after the outage caused delays at Barcelona and Madrid airports. In an update on social media platform X, AENA said its airports were operational but that some processes were more slower than usual.

-- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines said it suspended most of its operations as the global computer outage made it impossible to handle flights.

-- Ryanair warned that it experienced disruption across its network and advised passengers to get to the airport three hours ahead of their departure times.

-- London's Gatwick Airport said it started experiencing issues with some of its IT systems early in the morning, affecting some check-in systems, baggage and security.

-- Lufthansa said it was only slightly affected by IT outages, adding that this might cause delays and sporadic cancellations.

-- Berlin's Brandenburg airport said there were delays due to technical issues but that operations began running again around 0805 GMT.

-- ITA Airways said the outage caused significant disruption, with delays and cancellations.

-- Scandinavian airline SAS experienced delays because of problems at destination airports, but no cancellations at the moment.

-- Norwegian Air Shuttle said that flights to Berlin and Amsterdam were being delayed due to problems at those airports.

-- German insurance company Allianz said the outage affected its employees' ability to log into their computers.

-- French telecom Orange said some of its partners were impacted, affecting certain services provided to its customers, including the broadcasting of several television channels in France.

07-19-24 0722ET