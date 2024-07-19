Companies around the globe are grappling with a massive outage of Microsoft software that disrupted operations across industries and services. The outage hit airlines and airports, broadcasters, telecoms and other companies as workers were unable to log in to their computers.

Here is a list of reactions from affected companies:

--The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq both said markets were functioning normally. Earlier, the London Stock Exchange Group said the IT outage delayed the start of trading and disrupted its market news service.

--The financial sector was largely running as usual, but Visa said it was aware of reports of people unable to make payments. Some JPMorgan staff had trouble logging on and Charles Schwab said certain online systems may be unavailable. Toronto-Dominion Bank said it had been impacted and was working to restore digital systems.

--Airlines slowly revived service after the outage knocked many operations offline for hours, but airports remained snarled as delays and cancellations piled up.

--United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said they were resuming flights, but that they expected disruptions to continue and were offering waivers for passengers to change their flights.

--New York area airports including LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty said they weren't themselves affected but warned of airline disruptions.

--Ryanair said on X that its online check-in was available after the airline experienced disruption across its network.

--London's Gatwick Airport earlier said it started experiencing issues with some of its IT systems early in the morning, affecting some check-in systems, baggage and security. Heathrow Airport said flights were operational and it was working with airlines to minimize the impact.

--ITA Airways said it had resumed full operations and was scheduling additional flights after the outage forced delays and cancellations.

--Union Pacific said the railway was experiencing some processing delays in customer shipments as it addressed varying effects of the outage across its network.

--Laboratory services company Labcorp said its systems were affected by the outage, impacting deliveries to physicians and patients.

--The U.S. Social Security Administration said local offices were closed because of the outage, though most online services were open.

--Sky News was back on the air after earlier being unable to broadcast live.

--German insurance company Allianz said the outage affected its employees' ability to log into their computers.

--French telecom Orange said some of its partners were impacted, affecting certain services provided to its customers, including the broadcasting of several television channels in France.

