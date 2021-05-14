CrowdWorks : Notice of Revision of Financial Forecasts (Upward Revision of Operating Profit)

May 14th, 2021 Company name CrowdWorks, Inc. Representative Koichiro Yoshida President and CEO (TSE Mothers Code:3900） Contact Takatsugu Tsukii Director

Notice of Revision of Financial Forecasts (Upward Revision of Operating Profit)

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 14, 2021, the Company announced that it has decided to revise its full-year earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, which were announced in the "Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021 [Japan Standards] (Consolidated)" and the "Announcement of Non-Consolidated Financial Forecast and New Forecast for Operating profit due to Transition to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements(FY2021 1Q disclosed)" dated February 12, 2021, in light of recent trends in earnings.

1. Revision of full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Net Profit Profit per profit profit share Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen Previous forecasts(A) 6,704- 100 - - - 7,208 Revised forecasts (B) 7,062- 300 - - - 7,377 Change (B-A) 357- 200 - - - 168 Rate of changes (%) 5.3- 300 - - - 2.3 (Reference) Previous 5,458 (364) (331) (105) (6.9) Results (FY09/20)

2.Reason for Revision of Financial Forecasts

In the first half of the fiscal year, the Company posted an operating profit of more than 260 million yen, thanks to the steady growth achieved by concentrating investment in the matching business and the success of productivity improvement efforts. As a result, the Company has revised its full-year operating income forecast upward to more than 300 million yen.

With regard to the spread of the new coronavirus infection, although the situation remains uncertain due to the re-emergence of the infection and other factors, there is no change in the Company's future policy at this time.

(Reference: Forecasts for key management indicators)

Since the Company shifted to non-consolidated financial settlement from the second quarter onward, the Company has announced non-consolidated operating results forecasts as described above. However, from the perspective of comparison with the results of the previous fiscal year, the Company has announced financial results forecasts based on initial consolidated accounting as key management indicators.

