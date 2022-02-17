Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Crowell Development Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2528   TW0002528007

CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(2528)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Crowell Development : Announcement of high liquidity assets and liabilities on the unaudited financial statements as of January 2022

02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/17 Time of announcement 18:06:51
Subject 
 Announcement of high liquidity assets and liabilities
on the unaudited financial statements as
of January 2022
Date of events 2022/02/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/17
2.Cause of occurrence:Handle in accordance with TWSE letter No. 1091806006
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):412,577
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):450,000
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):4,136,775
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:The operation of the Company is stable.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Crowell Development Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
