Crowell Development : Announcement of high liquidity assets and liabilities on the unaudited financial statements as of January 2022
02/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/17
Time of announcement
18:06:51
Subject
Announcement of high liquidity assets and liabilities
on the unaudited financial statements as
of January 2022
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/17
2.Cause of occurrence:Handle in accordance with TWSE letter No. 1091806006
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):412,577
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
(Unit:NT'000):0
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):450,000
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):4,136,775
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:The operation of the Company is stable.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Crowell Development Corporation published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 10:15:06 UTC.