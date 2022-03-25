Crowell Development : Announcement of the Price Adjustment for Converting the Second Tranche of the Secured Domestic Corporation Bonds
03/25/2022
Provided by: CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Company name: CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Head office handled ex-dividend and distributed cash
dividend, the conversion price is adjusted pursuant to the Company's
regulations for issuing and converting the second tranche of the secured
domestic corporate bonds.
6.Countermeasures:Pursuant to Article 11 of the Company's regulations for
issuing and converting the second tranche of the secured domestic corporation
bonds, from April 22th, 2022 (Ex-dividend record date), the conversion price
is adjusted from NT$22.23 to NT$21.73.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
