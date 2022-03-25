Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Crowell Development Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2528   TW0002528007

CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.

(2528)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crowell Development : Announcement of the Price Adjustment for Converting the Second Tranche of the Secured Domestic Corporation Bonds

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:29:39
Subject 
 Announcement of the Price Adjustment for
Converting the Second Tranche of the Secured
Domestic Corporation Bonds
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Company name: CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Head office handled ex-dividend and distributed cash
dividend, the conversion price is adjusted pursuant to the Company's
regulations for issuing and converting the second tranche of the secured
domestic corporate bonds.
6.Countermeasures:Pursuant to Article 11 of the Company's regulations for
issuing and converting the second tranche of the secured domestic corporation
bonds, from April 22th, 2022 (Ex-dividend record date), the conversion price
is adjusted from NT$22.23 to NT$21.73.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Crowell Development Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.
03:36aCROWELL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Price Adjustment for Converting the Second Tranc..
PU
03/23CROWELL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the Price Adjustment for Converting the Second Tranc..
PU
03/17CROWELL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the second half of 2021 for the ex-dividend record d..
PU
02/24CROWELL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement that the Company's Board decides dividend distribution
PU
02/24CROWELL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement that the Company's Board has resolved the affairs relat..
PU
02/24Crowell Development Corp. Announces Cash Dividends for the Second Half of 2021
CI
02/24CROWELL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement that the Company's Board has resolved the 2021 distribu..
PU
02/24CROWELL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement that Proposal to Release the Company's Directors from N..
PU
02/24CROWELL DEVELOPMENT : The establishment of the Sustainable Development Committee is announ..
PU
02/24CROWELL DEVELOPMENT : Announcement that the Company's Board has resolved the 2021 Individu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 194 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2021 490 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
Net Debt 2021 9 363 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 7 790 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Crowell Development Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yung Ping Su Chairman & General Manager
Lian Chin Hsu Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Tung Wei Chen Independent Director
Chao Cheng Chen Independent Director
Meng Kuang Su Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWELL DEVELOPMENT CORP.-5.75%272
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.90%35 348
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.01%33 569
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.04%33 491
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.21%32 365
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.90%30 746