Crown Castle Inc. specializes in owning, managing and leasing shared wireless infrastructure. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - renting of spaces (90%): renting of spaces on towers and rooftops (40,000 units owned at the end of 2022), distributed antenna systems (DAS; networks of antennas for the benefit of wireless carriers and connected by fiber to communication hubs designed to facilitate wireless communications) and on third party towers to wireless communications companies; - other (10%): primarily network services (antenna installation, architectural and engineering services, fiber installation, etc.).

Sector Specialized REITs