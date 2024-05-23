CROWN CASTLE INC.

FINANCE COMMITTEE CHARTER

(May 22, 2024)

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Crown Castle Inc. ("Company") has established the Finance Committee of the Board ("Committee").

Purpose

The purpose of the Committee is to assist the Board in oversight of the Company's investments, acquisitions and divestitures, capital and financing plans and activities, including dividends, share repurchases, debt financings and other borrowings, and balance sheet and other related financial matters.

Composition

The Committee shall consist of at least three members, all of whom are members of the Board. One of the Committee members shall serve as the chairperson of the Committee. The Board shall appoint the members of the Committee. The chairperson of the Committee shall be designated by the Board or, if no such designation is made, a chairperson may be selected by the affirmative vote of the majority of the Committee. The Board may remove or replace the chairperson and any other member of the Committee at any time in accordance with the Company's By-laws, as may be restated or amended from time to time ("By-laws").

Resources

The Committee shall have the resources and authority appropriate to discharge its duties and responsibilities, including the authority to approve banking and brokerage relationships. The Committee shall also have authority to obtain advice and assistance from internal or external legal, accounting or other experts, consultants or advisors as it may select or engage and to set the terms and fees for such engagements.

Authority and Responsibilities

The Committee is delegated all authority of the Board as may be required to perform such activities as it deems necessary or appropriate to effectively carry out its Purpose. The Committee may form and delegate some or all of its authority to subcommittees as and when it deems appropriate. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statements, the Committee shall have authority to do or take the actions set forth below.

Review recommendations to the Board regarding the present and future capital and financing plans and activities and the capital requirements and opportunities relative to the business of the Company, including the level of dividends, repurchase of shares of the Company's stock, issuance of equity or debt and other capital activities. Periodically review and reassess implementation of, and compliance with, the investment strategies, guidelines and policies of the Company. Evaluate acquisitions and divestitures, loans and capital investments of the Company and review accretion and dilution analysis and ROIC of such potential decisions. Review material proposed mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and joint ventures and report to the

