Q2 2024 Earnings Call (Corrected version) Event Details Date: 2024-07-17 Company: Crown Castle, Inc. Ticker: CCI-US Company Participants Kristofer Hinson - Crown Castle, Inc., Vice President-Corporate Finance & Treasurer Steven J. Moskowitz - Crown Castle, Inc., President, Chief Executive Ofcer & Director Daniel K. Schlanger - Crown Castle, Inc., Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Ofcer Other Participants Simon Flannery - Analyst Michael I. Rollins - Analyst David W. Barden - Analyst Ric Prentiss - Analyst James Edward Schneider - Analyst Nicholas Ralph Del Deo - Analyst Richard Choe - Analyst Ari Klein - Analyst Matthew Niknam - Analyst Batya Levi - Analyst Eric Luebchow - Analyst Walter Piecyk - Analyst Brandon Nispel - Analyst Brendan James Lynch - Analyst MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator 00:00:17 Good day, and welcome to the Crown Castle Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded. 00:00:37 I would now like to turn the conference over to Kris Hinson, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Treasurer. Please go ahead. Kristofer Hinson 00:00:45 Thank you, Betsy, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, as we discuss our second quarter 2024 results. With me on the call this afternoon are Steven Moskowitz, Crown Castle's Chief Executive Ofcer; and Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Ofcer. 00:00:59 To aid the discussion, we have posted supplemental materials in the Investor section of our website at crowncastle.com that will be referenced throughout the call. This conference call will contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and Page 1 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

assumptions, and actual results may vary materially from those expected. Information about potential factors, which could afect our results is available in the press release, and the risk factors sections of the company's SEC flings. 00:01:25 Our statements are made as of today, July 17, 2024, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. In addition, today's call includes discussion of certain non-GAAP fnancial measures. Tables reconciling these non-GAAP fnancial measures are available in the supplemental information package in the Investor section of the company's website at crowncastle.com. 00:01:48 With that, let me turn the call over to Steven. Steven J. Moskowitz 00:01:51 Thanks, Kris, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for this call, and as you can see from our second quarter results, we delivered solid operating and fnancial performance in all three of our businesses and reiterated our full year 2024 outlook. 00:02:09 We're confdent in our outlook based on having 95% of our expected tower revenue growth for this year contracted, either as part of our holistic master license agreements with our major customers or with revenues from regional and local wireless customers, and also having implemented changes to our Fiber segment, which will position us to generate more proftable business and increase our operating efciencies. 00:02:34 In the tower business, we anticipate organic revenue growth of 4.5% this year, and believe that as we look out over the next few years, our growth rate will be higher based on three factors. First, the holistic master license agreements we have with our largest customers provide us a stable and consistent level of growth over time. 00:02:56 Second, industry forecasts estimate that long-term US wireless data demand growth will continue to drive the need for signifcant future communications infrastructure investments. And we are aware that major carriers still have lots of work to do to expand their networks in the 5G build cycle. And fnally, we believe that as more tangible steps are taken by our company to be a best-in- class supplier of low-cost shared infrastructure solutions will be better positioned to compete for a higher share of revenues as our customers continue to invest in their networks. 00:03:31 Moving to our fber and small cell businesses, we've completed many of the changes to our operating plans that we announced in June and have started to see the benefts of those changes through more proftable growth and greater operating efciencies. As part of the operational review of our Fiber segment, which we conducted earlier this year, we afrmed that greater opportunity exists to provide additional customer solutions to enterprise fber connections and small cell locations that are on or near our existing high quality fber footprint, which allows us to add revenue without the requirement to invest as much capital as we've done in the past. Page 2 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

00:04:04 To implement these changes in our small cell business, our commercial and deployment teams have been working collaboratively with our customers on a mix of outcomes. Many of which improves our project economics, while also addressing our customers evolving priorities around network densifcation and capital allocation. As part of this change in our operating plan, we plan to build fewer anchor nodes in the short run. However, given our large pipeline and our customers' long-term densifcation needs in geographies, where we have really robust assets in place. We continue to expect there is sufcient demand to grow small cell revenues by double digits over the next several years. 00:04:49 Turning to our fber solutions business, we believe we can improve returns by focusing our sales eforts on - on- or near-net opportunities that reduce discretionary capital expenditures going forward and to support these changes, we've already adjusted our go-to-market commercial plan, we have changed our sales incentive award system, and increased our required rates of project returns, resulting in anticipated shorter payback periods on invested capital. 00:05:18 So, like in our small cell business, we analyzed the markets around our fber assets to quantify the opportunities to utilize our existing fber. And we believe we have ample opportunities to improve capital efciency while achieving long-term organic revenue growth in fber solutions of 3% per year. As we announced in June, we believe our more focused efort to target on-net and near-net demand in both small cells and fber solutions will drive a more efcient use of capital, and will also generate approximately $100 million of annualized run rate cost savings. Importantly, we implemented most of these changes by the end of the second quarter, which keeps us on track to generate approximately $60 million of expected cost savings and reduced capital expenditures by about $300 million for this year. 00:06:13 As we continue to deliver solid results and make operational changes, we remain focused on the fber strategic review, which is active and ongoing. The management team and I continue working with the Fiber Review Committee, the Board of Directors and external consultants to evaluate strategic alternatives to determine how to maximize shareholder value. Now we can't share much more about the process and the timing. What we can share is that we remain actively engaged with multiple third-parties, who continue to show a lot of interest in our fber solutions and small cell businesses, and we'll provide updates as the process unfolds. 00:06:55 I'd like to conclude my comments by saying that over the past few weeks, I've been fortunate to have engaged in conversations with more than 50% of our company's employees through either in-person conversations and also video conference calls. The goal of my meetings with everybody was to be present and discuss the rationale behind our recent operational changes, answer questions that are on people's minds about the Fiber segment and start to set expectations for everybody in the company going forward. 00:07:43 My takeaways from these discussions was that two major themes exist in the minds of Crown Castle employees. First, they care and have great pride. They're very proud of being part of Crown Castle, and they want our company to be seen as excellent in the minds of the constituents we serve, including shareholders and customers and communities. And second, most recognize that to be excellent, we need to continue to make changes in how we operate. And they are engaged and energized about their ability to participate in and lead the process and develop new ways of doing things, to help diferentiate us as a leader in the sector. 00:08:25 So, I'd like to thank all the employees I met for being as open and transparent with me as they were. And to those employees I've yet to meet, but will at a time come soon. And to all of our employees, a big thanks for continuing to drive our business and deliver results over the past Page 3 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

several months. I know there's been a lot of change, and it's reassuring that this team has been able to stay focused on delivering for customers during this period. 00:08:53 Now having said all that, I would ask all employees and our investors to keep in mind the change management is a process and it takes time. And I appreciate your understanding as we continue to develop new goals that will improve our chances of taking higher shares of new revenue opportunities, convert a greater share of new revenue down to EBITDA, increase investment returns on the growth capital we deploy, bolster our balance sheet to generate more optionality for us in the future and ultimately, increase shareholder value. 00:09:25 So with that, let me turn it over to Dan to walk through the quarter results. Daniel K. Schlanger 00:09:31 Thanks, Steven, and good afternoon, everyone. We delivered second quarter results in line with expectations and remain on track for our full year outlook, after implementing the operational changes we announced in June. 00:09:42 Looking at the second quarter results on page 4 of our earnings presentation, the underlying business continued to perform well in the quarter, highlighted by 4.7% consolidated organic growth, excluding the impact of Sprint Cancellations. The 4.7% organic growth in the second quarter consisted of 4.4% growth from towers, 11% from small cells, and 3.2% from fber solutions. 00:10:06 We are encouraged by these levels of growth at this time with our tower business generating growth in line with our current expectations. The uptick in small cell activity resulting in higher growth compared to the last couple years, and our fber solutions business delivering growth above our 3% expectation, despite the changes we made to our operating plan. This growth underscores the stability and attractiveness of our business as we are well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for data in the US. 00:10:35 As anticipated, the solid organic growth delivered in the quarter was more than ofset by several one-time and non-cash items, including $106 million reduction to site rental revenues related to the Sprint Cancellations, a combined $105 million reduction in straight-lined revenues and prepaid rent amortization, both of which are non-cash items, a $22 million decrease in service margin contribution due to the combination of lower tower activity and the decision we made to exit the construction and installation business, which we implemented in the second half of last year, and $20 million of advisory fees primarily related to our recent proxy contest. 00:11:17 Turning to page 5. We are reiterating the full year outlook we released in June, which refects a year-over-year decrease in site rental revenues, adjusted EBITDA and AFFO, primarily due to the one-time and non-cash items I just mentioned. Our expected organic growth contribution to full year site rental billings remains unchanged, with organic growth of 2% or 5%, excluding the impact of Sprint Cancellations. 00:11:44 The 5% consolidated organic growth, excluding the impact of Sprint Cancellations, consists of 4.5% from towers, compared to 5% in 2023. 15% from small cells, as we expect 11,000 to 13,000 new billable nodes in 2024, compared to 8,000 nodes in 2023 and 2% from fber solutions. As we announced in June, the small cell organic growth of 15%, includes a $25 million increase in non- recurring revenues, primarily related to early termination payments. Excluding this impact, small cell organic growth is expected to be 10% this year. Page 4 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

00:12:23 Moving to page 7, we expect to deliver $105 million of AFFO growth at the midpoint, excluding the impact of the Sprint Cancellations and non-cash decrease in amortization of prepaid rent. Included in this AFFO growth, is a $10 million increase in cost, which includes normal operating cost increases as well as $25 million of advisory fees related to our recent proxy contest, all of which is expected to be ofset by an approximately $60 million decrease in costs related to the reduction in stafng levels and ofce closures we announced in June. 00:12:57 Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with leverage at 5.9 times EBITDA, or 5.7 times excluding the impact of the non-recurring advisory fees. Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect our leverage metrics to improve as we believe our second quarter EBITDA will be the low point for the year and we beneft from our operating cost reductions. 00:13:18 Since transitioning to investment grade in 2015, we have strengthened our balance sheet by extending our weighted average maturity from fve to seven years, decreasing the percentage of secured debt from 47% to 6%, and increasing the percentage of fxed rate debt from 68% to 89%. In addition, we ended the quarter with approximately $5.5 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility, and only $2 billion of debt maturities through 2025, providing us with ample liquidity to fund our business. We believe the steps we have taken to strengthen our balance sheet, provide us with fnancial stability and fexibility as we evaluate strategic paths forward. 00:13:59 As we announced in June, we decreased our outlook for discretionary CapEx as a result of the modifed investment parameters we recently implemented. And now expect $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of gross discretionary CapEx, or $900 million to $1 billion, after taking into account $355 million of prepaid rent we expect to receive. 00:14:22 In summary, the business is performing well, delivering organic growth and keeping us on track for our full year outlook, after implementing the operational changes we announced in June. With the operating review complete, our focus is on maximizing shareholder value by continuing to progress the fber strategic review and delivering operational and fnancial results across our portfolio of tower, small cell and fber solutions assets. 00:14:47 Before starting Q&A. I'd like to note that we are changing the timing of when we provide guidance for the upcoming year. Going forward, we will provide forward year guidance with fourth quarter earnings as opposed to our past practice of providing guidance in our third quarter release. This means you should expect to receive our full year 2025 guide with earnings in January. 00:15:33 With that, Betsy, I'd like to open the call for questions. QUESTION AND ANSWER SECTION Operator 00:15:43 The frst question today comes from Simon Flannery with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Analyst:Simon Flannery 00:15:49 Question - Simon Flannery: Great. Thank you very much. Good afternoon. Steven, thanks for all the color on the CapEx and OpEx review there. What I wanted to get more color on was, what is the new run rate of CapEx? Presumably, since this was sort of a mid-year review, some of the Page 5 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

spending was already done. You may have more spending contracted in the second half of the year. So any color you can provide us at what sort of you think the more usual rate, given this sort of higher hurdle rate and new, more focused approach will be going forward? 00:16:23 And then maybe, Dan, one for you, you talked about the leverage coming down to 5.7 on an adjusted basis. What are you targeting in terms of leverage over the next couple of years here? And there's - Bloomberg's reporting that there may be a Verizon portfolio out there. How are you thinking about M&A in the context of that? Thank you. 00:16:43 Answer - Daniel K. Schlanger: Hey, Simon. It's Dan. I'm going to take the frst two, and leave the M&A point for Steven to hit. But the run rate of CapEx, as we had been talking about, we're focusing our CapEx on lower capital intensity projects so that we go towards on-net,near-net opportunities, which means that over time, we believe that the overall level of CapEx, the amount of revenue we generate will come down. But ultimately, CapEx is going to be driven by how much opportunity we have in the business. 00:17:11 So, we can't really give a full run rate of what we think is going to happen until we understand what that activity looks like, and we're able to give guidance in 2025. But I think what - one of the things you mentioned and you're right about is that this was a mid-year move, and we were able to save $300 million, is what we expect for the year. So we would anticipate that somewhere in that writ neighborhood or potentially more going forward. But we're going to have to get to 2025 before we can really give specifcs on that point. 00:17:37 Question - Simon Flannery: Understood. 00:17:38 Answer - Daniel K. Schlanger: In terms of the leverage, our goal is to be at 5 times leverage. And obviously, we're elevated from that point now, but we believe as we continue to grow our EBITDA and not grow capital nearly as much because of the capital savings we just talked about, we think we will be able to organically bring that leverage down over time, towards that 5 times goal. 00:18:02 Question - Simon Flannery: Thank you. 00:18:04 Answer - Steven J. Moskowitz: Hey, Simon, it's Steven. In terms of M&A, we're aware of diferent assets that are either in the market or coming to market in the US. And if it's a truly compelling proposition for us, which we would consider compelling being a highly strategic and cost efective. So we have confdence in delivering future shareholder value, then if it has those types of characteristics, we defnitely have interest. But overall right now, I mean, M&A is not necessarily the priority for us. 00:18:41 Question - Simon Flannery: Great. Thank you. Operator 00:18:47 The next question comes from Michael Rollins with Citi. Please go ahead. Analyst:Michael I. Rollins 00:18:54 Question - Michael I. Rollins: Thanks and good afternoon. I was curious, Steven, on some of the comments that you made about the tower business. You talked about three things that you thought could drive a higher organic annual growth rate. And curious if you can give us an update Page 6 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

within that context of what you're seeing in terms of carrier activity? And are there any early signals that you're seeing as you look at the visibility that you have in this business? And what could come in 2025? And then you also mentioned more tangible steps the company is taking to be a best-in-class provider. I'm curious if you could share some of those steps and how you think that will translate into better share and results going forward? 00:19:38 Answer - Steven J. Moskowitz: Yeah. Okay, Michael. It's tough to talk about next year and beyond. It's a little bit early from our vantage point. But what we see in the market today and conversations that we're having with our customers, just gives us optimism that what we've forecasted for revenue growth is directionally correct. We also obviously have beneft of stability and visibility in our revenue from our MLAs. So we don't really see demand shifting directions in one way or another from our major carriers. Right now, to some degree, we look at things as steady state as carriers work on their mid-band 5G rollouts. So that's pretty much, how we're thinking about this year. And again, going into next year, ideally, there's more opportunity for growth, but we'll be working through our budgets, between now and then this year from that vantage point. 00:20:41 As it relates to tangible things, I mean, the priorities right now for us are the strategic review of our fber business, very critical. Spending cash, what we'd say is, wisely or diferently with some changes that have already occurred in our fber business as we're outwardly discussed with everybody. Cost management for us, which is key, and our leadership team is evaluating kind of other areas of the business to see, what - how we can consider improving operating and EBITDA margins over time. 00:21:16 And then business transformation. I think business transformation is probably the biggest thing that we need to work on. I mean, this company has grown signifcantly over the last decade. And when you're growing like crazy, you tend to be focused more on driving revenue and getting every opportunity you can for lease up. And now that things are a little bit more in a steady state, I think the key for us is to do some transformation. 00:21:43 And when I think about that, it's really evaluating the people, making sure we have the right people in the right roles. It's the business processes. So identifying root causes and inefciencies for us and fguring out plans to fx them so things are more repeatable and reliable and efcient, and improving our systems, which a lot of people have been starting to do with improved workfows in this company. 00:22:12 We have some new asset management tools, CRM and on the enterprise side. So kind of wrapping that all up, if we're able to, over the next year, 1.5 years, really improve the processes that we have, whether it's the application to on-air cycle time, making sure we have just better data and data governance around our assets, all those types of things are going to help keep us really focused. And that will lead to providing better customer service to maximize organic growth in the future. Question - Michael I. Rollins: Thanks. Operator 00:22:54 The next question comes from David Barden with Bank of America. Please go ahead. Analyst:David W. Barden 00:23:01 Page 7 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

Question - David W. Barden: Hi, guys. Thanks so much for taking the questions. A nice straightforward quarter. I guess, my frst question would be, Dan, if we go backwards and we start thinking about the small cell return thresholds, right? It was always, whatever the CapEx is times 6%, and then if we get a second tenant that goes into the double digits. And if we get a third tenant, it goes north of there. Could you kind of come back to that and kind of give us what the new language around return threshold expectations is for the company now that we've kind of undertaken the operational review? 00:23:40 And then I guess, the - maybe a second question would be just in terms of the service revenue kind of run rate in the quarter. I think, Steve, to your point that this might be kind of run rate from a tower activity level, is this the new run rate for kind of services for the foreseeable future before we start guiding the 2025? Thank you. 00:24:08 Answer - Daniel K. Schlanger: Sure. Thanks, Dave. Let me answer the frst one, which is, what are our return thresholds as we look into the small cell business? You pointed them out, right. Historically, we had targeted 6% to 7% on the anchor build. All I can say now is that our target is higher than that, and we're going to work through the market and fgure out exactly what that's going to look like. But what it does by going to a higher level of anchor build economics is allows us upon lease up to get even a higher return on the lease-up. So that we derisk the business substantially with our cost of capital being higher than it was when we frst targeted 6% to 7%, we think that we can start making on the anchor build, a return that accommodates that higher cost of capital and allows us to make money over time by leasing up those assets. But they're not yet in a position of quantifying exactly what that number is going to be or is at this point. 00:25:01 On the service revenue question that you asked, yes, the second quarter run rate is, what I would put in for kind of generally what we think will happen over the course of the rest of this year. And then as you pointed out, we'll give additional guidance for 2025 when we give - update our guidance in January. 00:25:17 Question - David W. Barden: Appreciate it. Thank you, Dan. Answer - Daniel K. Schlanger: Thanks. Operator 00:25:24 The next question comes from Rick Prentiss with Raymond James. Please go ahead. Analyst:Ric Prentiss 00:25:30 Question - Ric Prentiss: Yeah. Thanks, everybody. Yeah, hey, I want to start with the change in giving guidance, slipping it to the 4Q call from the 3Q call. I know, we had chatted about it in NAREIT, Dan, but kind of help us understand what kind of led to that change? I know your peers do it on the 4Q call. 00:25:51 Answer - Daniel K. Schlanger: Sure. That is part of what led us to it. I think that what we had noticed is that when we were giving our guidance in October, we were a full fve months ahead of our peers. And what we had also noticed was whatever trend we started to talk about, we were kind of blazing a trail well before anybody else could talk about them. And so we would get an outsized amount of the questions, and an outsized amount of the consternation ultimately about what we were saying about the subsequent year for a pretty long-time. And by the time that our Page 8 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.

peers were giving guidance in February, that news had settled a bit and it didn't impact them as much. And so what we've noticed is, it's been hard to be the trailblazer on that front. 00:26:37 One of the things that has led us down the path of giving guidance so early is that our business is relatively predictable. And so we like the idea that giving guidance in October expressed that predictability. We didn't miss very often. Even though, we were giving guidance in October, we still believe our business is predictable. We still believe we could give guidance in October and be good with it. But we think giving ourselves another three months and being closer to our peers makes it easier for us to maintain a good message to the market and for investors to understand what's going on and gives us a little bit more time to incorporate any additional information in that last quarter that will help us give the best guidance we possibly can. 00:27:14 Answer - Steven J. Moskowitz: Hey, Ric. It's Steven. I'd add to that. This company has started the budget process in - at the beginning of August. Most companies I've been with, in August, September, October, we're driving home to try to fnish out the year as strongly as we can. So I also felt compelled to ask the team to reconsider, start the budget process a little bit later, and if we need to move guidance out, even move guidance out, since it gives us a little bit more opportunity to really understand the market before we completely formalize what we have for our outlook. 00:27:52 Question - Ric Prentiss: That makes sense. And the carrier budget cycle seems to really come to a head, bottoms up, tops down, Halloween into the fourth quarter. So I think it makes sense from your customer standpoint, too. 00:28:02 Answer - Steven J. Moskowitz: That's exactly right. 00:28:03 Answer - Daniel K. Schlanger: Yeah. And it takes away - one other thing, Ric, I would just mention. It takes away one of the issues that we were having, which was we would provide guidance based on what we thought that the fourth quarter was going to be, and then it would be a jumping of point. Now we actually will know what that is so that we don't have that other - that extra change to try to reconcile back to. 00:28:21 Question - Ric Prentiss: That makes sense to me. I'm going to talk to the strategic review delicately, but I think this will work. Last quarter, we talked about fber, small cells and would it make sense from a seller standpoint or the buyer standpoint to separate fber solutions from small cells. Is it possible to update us as kind of what are the pros and cons from a very 30,000 foot level to say, what about - is there a strategic review outcome is including both of them together? Or what if it's something that splits them apart? Is that a fair question? I think it is. 00:28:58 Answer - Daniel K. Schlanger: Yeah. It's a totally fair question. I think what we've said is that we are open to any alternative that makes the - that maximizes shareholder value. And if that alternative is that somebody is willing to value the fber solutions business apart from us, higher than what we think we're getting credit for, what we believe it's worth internally, then we would like to sell it separately. If that valuation metric goes only in combination with small cells, then we would do something with a combined business. So that's really how we're thinking about it. 00:29:27 I can't tell you how a potential buyer would look at the pros and cons of whether they want it together or separate. That's up to them to try to fgure out. We know that there have been good overlaps between tower, small cells and fber solutions. That's why we have them together. But we are open to somebody coming in and valuing each however they think they see value and comparing that to what our own internal look is and making the best decision for shareholders. 00:29:56 Page 9 of 19 ©2024, AlphaSense, Inc. All Rights Reserved. AlphaSense is a service mark of AlphaSense, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned belong to their respective owners.