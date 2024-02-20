On February 20, 2024, Crown Castle Inc. confirmed that Boots Capital Management, LLC, which is led by Ted Miller, has nominated 4 candidates to stand for election to Crown Castle?s Board of Directors at the Company?s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Company stated that after careful consideration of Miller and his nominees, which included interviews by members of the Company Board, the Board determined not to recommend anyone from the Boots Capital slate for election at the Company?s upcoming Annual Meeting. The Company expressed that its Board and management team are confident in the actions the Company is taking to remain well positioned for long term success and shareholder value creation.

In addition, the Company stated that it remains focused on CEO search and Fiber review.