Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  
CORRECTION -- Crown Castle International Corporation

10/08/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI), please note that "Second Quarter" has been corrected to "Third Quarter" in the headline. The corrected release follows:

Crown Castle Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") plans to release its third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-458-4148 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 3114175) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com. Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, October 22, 2020, through 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and using access code 3114175. An audio archive will also be available on the company’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major US market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
