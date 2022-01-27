Log in
Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

01/27/2022 | 04:16pm EST
HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share (“Common Stock”), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle’s distributions.

Crown Castle Common Stock
Ticker Symbol: CCI

Record DatePayable DateCash
Distribution
(per share)		Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)		Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)*		Section 199A
Dividend
(per share)*		Non-Taxable
Distribution
(per share)
3/15/20213/31/2021$1.330000$0.784306$0.012321$0.771985$0.545694
6/14/20216/30/2021$1.330000$0.784306$0.012321$0.771985$0.545694
9/15/20219/30/2021$1.330000$0.784306$0.012321$0.771985$0.545694
12/15/202112/31/2021$1.470000$0.866865$0.013617$0.853248$0.603135

*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.

Notes:

  • During the calendar year ended December 31, 2021, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain, with respect to Common Stock.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, SVP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050


