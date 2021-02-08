Crown Castle International REIT : Did the US small cell market finally break open?

Did the US small cell market finally break open?

Light Reading reporter Mike Dano discussed Crown Castle's new long-term agreement with Verizon Wireless, noting it will allow companies like Verizon and AT&T to reduce their own expenses by hiring third parties like Crown Castle to do the work. ''They were due for a big contract, and this one breathes life into their small cell strategy,' wrote the financial analysts at New Street Research. Small cells, after all, are designed to sit atop light poles, rooftops and other so-called 'street furniture' to cover select geographic areas, a strategy that can add extra capacity to a wireless network,' stated Dano.

