Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crown Castle International REIT : Did the US small cell market finally break open?

02/08/2021 | 12:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Did the US small cell market finally break open?

Light Reading reporter Mike Dano discussed Crown Castle's new long-term agreement with Verizon Wireless, noting it will allow companies like Verizon and AT&T to reduce their own expenses by hiring third parties like Crown Castle to do the work. ''They were due for a big contract, and this one breathes life into their small cell strategy,' wrote the financial analysts at New Street Research. Small cells, after all, are designed to sit atop light poles, rooftops and other so-called 'street furniture' to cover select geographic areas, a strategy that can add extra capacity to a wireless network,' stated Dano.

Read full article here.

bar
January 29, 2021 Verizon Crown Castle Small Cell Deal Illustrates the Importance of Network Densification Telecompetitor

Verizon and Crown Castle's small cell deal is particularly important for Verizon because although Verizon's millimeter wave band supports the highest speeds, its range is limited, requiring denser cellsite infrastructure in comparison with what service providers traditionally used.

January 28, 2021 Crown Castle Posts Full-year 2020 Results Citing 'Solid Growth' Inside Towers

Crown Castle released its full-year 2020 results, showing solid growth and projecting similar growth rates for 2021. CEO Jay Brown stated, 'We believe our unique portfolio of assets positions us to benefit from what we expect will be a decade-long investment cycle as our customers deploy...

January 28, 2021 Crown Castle and Verizon Expand Small Cell Commitment Inside Towers

Crown Castle signed a new long-term agreement with Verizon to support Verizon's 5G nationwide deployment by leasing 15,000 new small cells over the next four years with an initial term of 10 years. Verizon's Executive Director of Network Engineering and Operation Gina Cacciatore st...

January 24, 2021 North Little Rock Notebook Arkansas Democrat Gazette

Crown Castle was approved a special use permit to replace an old tower approximately 59 feet from an existing cell tower in a unanimous vote to build a cell tower in North Little Rock (AK). The old cell tower will be removed within 90 days of the proposed tower, according to the ordinance.

January 22, 2021 Is Crown Castle International a Buy? The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool reporter Marc Rapport provided a comprehensive review of Crown Castle's portfolio, discussing on whether or not to invest in Crown Castle stock. Rapport stated, 'As embedded as it is and successful as Crown Castle has been, there are good reasons to make its stock a...

January 21, 2021 Tampa airport becomes first in nation to offer comprehensive 5G mobile network St. Pete Catalyst

Tampa International Airport is the first airport to offer a comprehensive 5G mobile network. Last week, the airport announced the completion of a distributed antenna system (DAS) project launched in 2018 and included the installation of 800 antennas and 50 miles of fiber. The project was spear...

Disclaimer

Crown Castle International Corporation published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 17:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
06:27aCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Did the US small cell market finally break ope..
PU
06:27aCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Verizon Crown Castle Small Cell Deal Illustrat..
PU
06:27aCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : and Verizon Expand Small Cell Commitment
PU
06:15aCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Posts Full-year 2020 Results Citing “Sol..
PU
05:47aCROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : to Launch Senior Notes Offering
MT
02:15aCrown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
GL
02/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase Eases Back 90-Day Trend of Sales at Crown Cast..
MT
01/29CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Raymond James Adjusts Crown Castle Internation..
MT
01/29CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL REIT : Credit Suisse Adjusts Crown Castle Internation..
MT
01/28Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 857 M - -
Net income 2020 765 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 90,2x
Yield 2020 3,04%
Capitalization 69 982 M 69 982 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 171,18 $
Last Close Price 162,26 $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Langenfeld Cynthia Christy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)1.93%69 982
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)3.80%103 497
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-2.93%30 430
CYRUSONE INC.2.08%8 992
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)5.14%8 824
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.15.48%5 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ