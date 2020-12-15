Log in
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
Crown Castle International REIT : Dish signs fiber deals with Zayo, Uniti and others

12/15/2020 | 02:07pm EST
Dish signs fiber deals with Zayo, Uniti and others

Dish Network signed deals with four fiber companies to support its planned nationwide 5G network. This builds upon its major tower infrastructure deal with Crown Castle for up to 20,000 tower sites, and includes fiber backhaul services which Crown Castle signaled as an important factor in being a partner to Dish.

Read full article here.

December 06, 2020 Connecticut remains behind neighboring states for broadband access, but improvements could be coming CT Insider

As Connecticut continues to see a lack of broadband availability throughout the state, CT Insider reporter Alexander Soule highlights Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger's speech from the New Street 2020 Conference on ways Connecticut can look to the future in terms of 5G.

December 04, 2020 Crown Castle could be first to see fruits from C-band - analyst Fierce Wireless

As the C-band auction approaches, MoffettNathanson analysts believe Crown Castle could be positioned to see the 'fruits of the new spectrum' faster and at higher levels than its competitors due to the urban locations of Crown Castle's infrastructure assets.

December 02, 2020 Crown Castle Appoints Kevin A. Stephens to its Board of Directors Savoy Network

Crown Castle announced that, as part of the company's Board transition plan, its Board of Directors appointed Kevin A. Stephens as a director, effective immediately. 'We are very pleased to welcome Kevin to the Board and look forward to the contributions he will make as a member of...

November 17, 2020 Crown Castle CFO: Fiber business a differentiator for Dish tower deal Fierce Wireless

Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger presented at the New Street 2020: 5G, Infrastructure, Applications, Innovation, Disruption Conference, where he spoke on topics including small cell deployment and the recently signed long-term tower agreement with DISH. 'We can't get too much into th...

November 17, 2020 How Telecom Towers, Fiber Fit into a Digital Real Estate World AGL Media Group

Marc Ganzi, CEO of Digital Colony Management, spoke at a Fifth Gen Media Event, where he was asked a question by Rich Berliner of Fifth Gen Media related to why industry analysts give higher praise for Digital Colony's fiber-optic cable assets over those owned by Crown Castle. In respons...

October 29, 2020 UD to build antenna on Laird Campus to replace communications equipment atop Christiana Towers Newark Post

The University of Delaware is planning to build a radio tower on Laird Campus to replace the communications infrastructure currently mounted atop the University's Christiana Towers. Crown Castle will build the new tower, which will accommodate equipment for emergency services communicati...

Disclaimer

Crown Castle International Corporation published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 19:06:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
