Crown Castle International REIT : Let's commit to 5G in Texas

Let's commit to 5G in Texas

Amandus Derr, government affairs director at Crown Castle, published an op-ed in Denton Record-Chronicle in which he discussed the need for 5G in Texas and potential benefits should the state step up its efforts to change policies hindering 5G expansion. 'Crown Castle has deployed small cell nodes in the public right of way in more than 20 Texas cities. Paramount to this success is a mutual understanding of the need for this critical infrastructure among leadership at the mayoral and staff levels of cities across the state,' Derr stated.

