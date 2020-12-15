Crown Castle International REIT : Pennsylvania way behind in access to 5G technology
12/15/2020 | 02:07pm EST
Wayne Campbell, President of the Pennsylvania State Grange, penned an op-ed insinuating if the House voted on House Bill 1400, which would reduce barriers that inhibit telecommunications companies from installing small cells on utility poles, it would help standardize local requirements and speed the process of deploying 5G in Pennsylvania.
December 06, 2020
Connecticut remains behind neighboring states for broadband access, but improvements could be coming
CT Insider
As Connecticut continues to see a lack of broadband availability throughout the state, CT Insider reporter Alexander Soule highlights Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger's speech from the New Street 2020 Conference on ways Connecticut can look to the future in terms of 5G.
November 17, 2020
Crown Castle CFO: Fiber business a differentiator for Dish tower deal
Fierce Wireless
Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger presented at the New Street 2020: 5G, Infrastructure, Applications, Innovation, Disruption Conference, where he spoke on topics including small cell deployment and the recently signed long-term tower agreement with DISH. 'We can't get too much into th...
October 28, 2020
Private 5G Networks Enable Enterprise Digital Transformation
Business Insider
5G Americas, the wireless industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, announced the publication of a whitepaper titled 5G Technologies in Private Networks. The paper highlights the role of private networks in the 5G era in creating new enterprise opportunities. Crown C...
October 23, 2020
Crown CEO: Future points to blend of small cells, fiber
Fierce Wireless
Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown spoke at the company's third-quarter conference call, where he stressed the importance of mmWave and its reliance on small cell technology. 'Because of its RF characteristics, millimeter wave spectrum provides significantly more capacity, but over a fract...
October 13, 2020
As pandemic accelerates need for 5G, Pittsburgh leaders push for statewide legislation
Pittsburgh Business Times
In partnership with Crown Castle, the Allegheny Conference on Community Development hosted a virtual panel to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on 5G infrastructure deployment and connectivity in the Pittsburgh region. Crown Castle public affairs manager Renee Morales joined the pane...
October 03, 2020
Pandemic push for 5G cellular: 'How do we get and how do we get it now?'
Real Vail
Real Vail reported on the need for increased 5G infrastructure deployment in Colorado amid the coronavirus pandemic, noting Crown Castle has worked for the last six years to upgrade the state's wireless infrastructure system. The article includes commentary from Crown Castle's Mark...
