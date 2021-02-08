Crown Castle International REIT : Verizon Crown Castle Small Cell Deal Illustrates the Importance of Network Densification

Verizon Crown Castle Small Cell Deal Illustrates the Importance of Network Densification
Verizon and Crown Castle's small cell deal is particularly important for Verizon because although Verizon's millimeter wave band supports the highest speeds, its range is limited, requiring denser cellsite infrastructure in comparison with what service providers traditionally used.
January 29, 2021
Did the US small cell market finally break open?
Light Reading
Light Reading reporter Mike Dano discussed Crown Castle's new long-term agreement with Verizon Wireless, noting it will allow companies like Verizon and AT&T to reduce their own expenses by hiring third parties like Crown Castle to do the work. ''They were due for a big c...
January 28, 2021
Crown Castle Posts Full-year 2020 Results Citing 'Solid Growth'
Inside Towers
Crown Castle released its full-year 2020 results, showing solid growth and projecting similar growth rates for 2021. CEO Jay Brown stated, 'We believe our unique portfolio of assets positions us to benefit from what we expect will be a decade-long investment cycle as our customers deploy...
January 28, 2021
Crown Castle and Verizon Expand Small Cell Commitment
Inside Towers
Crown Castle signed a new long-term agreement with Verizon to support Verizon's 5G nationwide deployment by leasing 15,000 new small cells over the next four years with an initial term of 10 years. Verizon's Executive Director of Network Engineering and Operation Gina Cacciatore st...
January 24, 2021
North Little Rock Notebook
Arkansas Democrat Gazette
Crown Castle was approved a special use permit to replace an old tower approximately 59 feet from an existing cell tower in a unanimous vote to build a cell tower in North Little Rock (AK). The old cell tower will be removed within 90 days of the proposed tower, according to the ordinance.
January 22, 2021
Is Crown Castle International a Buy?
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool reporter Marc Rapport provided a comprehensive review of Crown Castle's portfolio, discussing on whether or not to invest in Crown Castle stock. Rapport stated, 'As embedded as it is and successful as Crown Castle has been, there are good reasons to make its stock a...
January 21, 2021
Tampa airport becomes first in nation to offer comprehensive 5G mobile network
St. Pete Catalyst
Tampa International Airport is the first airport to offer a comprehensive 5G mobile network. Last week, the airport announced the completion of a distributed antenna system (DAS) project launched in 2018 and included the installation of 800 antennas and 50 miles of fiber. The project was spear...
