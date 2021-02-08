Crown Castle International REIT : and Verizon Expand Small Cell Commitment

Crown Castle and Verizon Expand Small Cell Commitment

Crown Castle signed a new long-term agreement with Verizon to support Verizon's 5G nationwide deployment by leasing 15,000 new small cells over the next four years with an initial term of 10 years. Verizon's Executive Director of Network Engineering and Operation Gina Cacciatore stated, 'This agreement with Crown is an important component of our 5G expansion plans and will advance the infrastructure requirements for many more people to access this revolutionary technology.'

