    CCI   US22822V1017

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
  Report
Crown Castle International REIT : DECLARES QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
CROWN CASTLE DECLARES
QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

May 21, 2021 - HOUSTON, TEXAS - Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ('Crown Castle') announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2021. Future dividends are subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.


Disclaimer

Crown Castle International Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 285 M - -
Net income 2021 1 080 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 646 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 74,7x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 80 150 M 80 150 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 192,05 $
Last Close Price 185,45 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Langenfeld Cynthia Christy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.23%80 150
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)11.74%113 821
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION2.22%32 050
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)21.55%10 356
CYRUSONE INC.0.16%8 978
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.1.71%4 337