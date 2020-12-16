Crown Castle International REIT : positioned for outsized portion of initial Dish build, CFO says

Crown Castle positioned for outsized portion of initial Dish build, CFO says

After being the first tower company to secure an infrastructure deal with DISH, Crown Castle is positioned for an outsized portion of the initial DISH buildout. The 15 -year Master Lease Agreement (MLA) between the two companies is for up to 20,000 tower sites and includes fiber services as well. Crown Castle CFO Daniel Schlanger said at a Barclays Global TMT Conference that being the first was 'important and a differentiator.'

