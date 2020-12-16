Crown Castle International REIT : positioned for outsized portion of initial Dish build, CFO says
After being the first tower company to secure an infrastructure deal with DISH, Crown Castle is positioned for an outsized portion of the initial DISH buildout. The 15 -year Master Lease Agreement (MLA) between the two companies is for up to 20,000 tower sites and includes fiber services as well. Crown Castle CFO Daniel Schlanger said at a Barclays Global TMT Conference that being the first was 'important and a differentiator.'
December 11, 2020
Let's commit to 5G in Texas
Denton Record-Chronicle
Amandus Derr, government affairs director at Crown Castle, published an op-ed in Denton Record-Chronicle in which he discussed the need for 5G in Texas and potential benefits should the state step up its efforts to change policies hindering 5G expansion. 'Crown Castle has deployed small ...
December 07, 2020
Experts: Expand 5G to increase connectivity
LI Herald
On Thursday, December 3, Herald Inside LI held a webinar, sponsored by Crown Castle and New Yorkers for 5G, to educate Long Islanders about 5G. Panelist and director of Crown Castle East Area, Karmen Rajamani said, '5G is a platform for innovation because it will improve internet service...
December 06, 2020
Connecticut remains behind neighboring states for broadband access, but improvements could be coming
CT Insider
As Connecticut continues to see a lack of broadband availability throughout the state, CT Insider reporter Alexander Soule highlights Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger's speech from the New Street 2020 Conference on ways Connecticut can look to the future in terms of 5G.
December 04, 2020
Pennsylvania way behind in access to 5G technology
Lehigh Valley Live
Wayne Campbell, President of the Pennsylvania State Grange, penned an op-ed insinuating if the House voted on House Bill 1400, which would reduce barriers that inhibit telecommunications companies from installing small cells on utility poles, it would help standardize local requirements and sp...
November 17, 2020
Crown Castle CFO: Fiber business a differentiator for Dish tower deal
Fierce Wireless
Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger presented at the New Street 2020: 5G, Infrastructure, Applications, Innovation, Disruption Conference, where he spoke on topics including small cell deployment and the recently signed long-term tower agreement with DISH. 'We can't get too much into th...
