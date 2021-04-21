Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)
  News
  Summary
    CCI

CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)

(CCI)
Crown Castle Posts Lower 1Q Profit As Sales Rise on 5G Demand

04/21/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

Crown Castle International Corp. reported lower profit in the first quarter, but sales rose as the company saw strong demand for 5G leasing.

The cell tower operator said net profit fell to $121 million from $185 million in the year-earlier quarter. Per-share earnings were 28 cents, down from 38 cents last year.

Net revenue rose to $1.49 billion from $1.42 billion a year earlier.

Funds from operations was $1.20 a share, compared with $1.31 a share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, FFO was $1.71 a share, up from $1.42 a share a year earlier. Analysts on average were looking for reported FFO of $1.43 a share and adjusted FFO of $1.63 a share.

"We are excited to continue to support our customers' wireless infrastructure needs as they deploy nationwide 5G in the U.S., and we expect to once again generate industry leading domestic tower revenue growth in 2021," Chief Executive Officer Jay Brown said in prepared remarks.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-21 1643ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 174 M - -
Net income 2021 1 027 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 964 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,4x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 79 090 M 79 090 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 175,75 $
Last Close Price 183,00 $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Langenfeld Cynthia Christy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)13.52%79 090
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)12.57%112 379
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION2.11%31 903
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)15.50%9 717
CYRUSONE INC.2.86%9 080
QTS REALTY TRUST, INC.8.00%4 343
