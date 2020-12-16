Log in
Experts: Expand 5G to increase connectivity

12/16/2020 | 02:04pm EST
Experts: Expand 5G to increase connectivity

On Thursday, December 3, Herald Inside LI held a webinar, sponsored by Crown Castle and New Yorkers for 5G, to educate Long Islanders about 5G. Panelist and director of Crown Castle East Area, Karmen Rajamani said, '5G is a platform for innovation because it will improve internet service by making it faster, and with 5G, people will be able to download more on the internet.'

Read full article here.

December 14, 2020 The Top 20 Tower Industry Executives: 2020 TowerXchange

TowerXchange released a special edition report, profiling the top 20 tower industry executives of the year. Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown was recognized in the report.

December 11, 2020 Let's commit to 5G in Texas Denton Record-Chronicle

Amandus Derr, government affairs director at Crown Castle, published an op-ed in Denton Record-Chronicle in which he discussed the need for 5G in Texas and potential benefits should the state step up its efforts to change policies hindering 5G expansion. 'Crown Castle has deployed small ...

December 10, 2020 Crown Castle positioned for outsized portion of initial Dish build, CFO says Fierce Wireless

After being the first tower company to secure an infrastructure deal with DISH, Crown Castle is positioned for an outsized portion of the initial DISH buildout. The 15 -year Master Lease Agreement (MLA) between the two companies is for up to 20,000 tower sites and includes fiber services as we...

December 06, 2020 Connecticut remains behind neighboring states for broadband access, but improvements could be coming CT Insider

As Connecticut continues to see a lack of broadband availability throughout the state, CT Insider reporter Alexander Soule highlights Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger's speech from the New Street 2020 Conference on ways Connecticut can look to the future in terms of 5G.

December 04, 2020 Pennsylvania way behind in access to 5G technology Lehigh Valley Live

Wayne Campbell, President of the Pennsylvania State Grange, penned an op-ed insinuating if the House voted on House Bill 1400, which would reduce barriers that inhibit telecommunications companies from installing small cells on utility poles, it would help standardize local requirements and sp...

December 04, 2020 Crown Castle could be first to see fruits from C-band - analyst Fierce Wireless

As the C-band auction approaches, MoffettNathanson analysts believe Crown Castle could be positioned to see the 'fruits of the new spectrum' faster and at higher levels than its competitors due to the urban locations of Crown Castle's infrastructure assets.

Disclaimer

Crown Castle International Corporation published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 19:04:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 857 M - -
Net income 2020 765 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 256 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 86,3x
Yield 2020 3,17%
Capitalization 67 028 M 67 028 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Duration : Period :
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 172,65 $
Last Close Price 155,41 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jay A. Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Landis Martin Chairman
Daniel K. Schlanger Chief Financial Officer
W. Benjamin Moreland Director
Robert P. Bartolo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)9.33%67 028
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-5.47%96 505
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION14.65%30 700
CYRUSONE INC.4.10%8 202
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-9.05%8 187
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC.133.16%3 923
