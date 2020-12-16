Experts: Expand 5G to increase connectivity

On Thursday, December 3, Herald Inside LI held a webinar, sponsored by Crown Castle and New Yorkers for 5G, to educate Long Islanders about 5G. Panelist and director of Crown Castle East Area, Karmen Rajamani said, '5G is a platform for innovation because it will improve internet service by making it faster, and with 5G, people will be able to download more on the internet.'
December 11, 2020
Let's commit to 5G in Texas
Denton Record-Chronicle
Amandus Derr, government affairs director at Crown Castle, published an op-ed in Denton Record-Chronicle in which he discussed the need for 5G in Texas and potential benefits should the state step up its efforts to change policies hindering 5G expansion. 'Crown Castle has deployed small ...
December 10, 2020
Crown Castle positioned for outsized portion of initial Dish build, CFO says
Fierce Wireless
After being the first tower company to secure an infrastructure deal with DISH, Crown Castle is positioned for an outsized portion of the initial DISH buildout. The 15 -year Master Lease Agreement (MLA) between the two companies is for up to 20,000 tower sites and includes fiber services as we...
December 06, 2020
Connecticut remains behind neighboring states for broadband access, but improvements could be coming
CT Insider
As Connecticut continues to see a lack of broadband availability throughout the state, CT Insider reporter Alexander Soule highlights Crown Castle CFO Dan Schlanger's speech from the New Street 2020 Conference on ways Connecticut can look to the future in terms of 5G.
December 04, 2020
Pennsylvania way behind in access to 5G technology
Lehigh Valley Live
Wayne Campbell, President of the Pennsylvania State Grange, penned an op-ed insinuating if the House voted on House Bill 1400, which would reduce barriers that inhibit telecommunications companies from installing small cells on utility poles, it would help standardize local requirements and sp...
December 04, 2020
Crown Castle could be first to see fruits from C-band - analyst
Fierce Wireless
As the C-band auction approaches, MoffettNathanson analysts believe Crown Castle could be positioned to see the 'fruits of the new spectrum' faster and at higher levels than its competitors due to the urban locations of Crown Castle's infrastructure assets.
