Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Crown Crafts' First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Crown Crafts' President and CEO, Olivia Elliott and the company's CFO, Craig Demarest.

Earlier this morning, Crown Crafts filed its 10-Q and issued a press release regarding their first quarter fiscal '24 financial results. A copy of this release is available on the company's website crowncrafts.com.

For more information about the company's risk factors and other uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Olivia Elliott

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. I would first like to thank our entire team for their resiliency as we reported another profitable quarter, despite the multiple headwinds impacting our business.

We also completed our first full quarter integrating Manhattan Toy, and we'll share our progress with you a little bit later. Our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 reflect the ongoing challenges facing the consumer. Food and housing costs continue to run above the overall inflation rate, and gasoline prices have begun to rise again.

All of these items continue to limit the amount of discretionary income available to consumers causing them to either purchase fewer items or trade down to lower-priced products. Retailers are also carrying less inventory, in some cases, going from 10 weeks of product on hand to six.

Additionally, the recent closure of all Buybuy Baby stores has left the marketplace without a national brand with brick-and-mortar locations to sell higher-end company branded infant bedding.

