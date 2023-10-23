Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On October 19, 2023, Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (the "Company") received a letter (the "Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, for the last thirty (30) consecutive business days, the bid price for the Company's common stock had closed below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule").

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until April 16, 2024, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with Bid Price Rule if at any time before April 16, 2024, the bid price of the Company's common stock closes at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive business days. The Nasdaq Staff Deficiency Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.

The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its common stock and consider available options if its common stock does not trade at a level likely to result in the Company regaining compliance with the Bid Price Rule by April 16, 2024.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule by April 16, 2024, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Bid Price Rule, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, for example, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. However, if it appears to the Nasdaq staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, Nasdaq will notify the Company that its securities will be subject to delisting. In the event of such a notification, the Company may appeal the Nasdaq staff's determination to delist its securities. There can be no assurance that the Company will be eligible for the additional 180 calendar day compliance period, if applicable, or that the Nasdaq staff would grant the Company's request for continued listing subsequent to any delisting notification.

Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential," "promise" or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this current report include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intent to monitor the bid price of its common stock and consider available options, including a reverse stock split, and the Company's eligibility for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation, that there can be no assurance that the Company will meet the Bid Price Rule during any compliance period or otherwise in the future, that there can be no assurance that the Company will otherwise meet Nasdaq compliance standards, that there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will grant the Company any relief from delisting as necessary or whether the Company can agree to or ultimately meet applicable Nasdaq requirements for any such relief, and the other important factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2023 and its other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this current report is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.