    CRWN   SE0004210854

CROWN ENERGY AB

(CRWN)
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  09:20 2022-08-21 am EDT
- SEK    0.00%
CROWN ENERGY : Interim ReportJan-Jun 2022
CROWN ENERGY : Q2 report January-June 2022
Crown Energy AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Crown Energy : Interim ReportJan-Jun 2022

08/21/2022 | 07:16am EDT
HALF YEAR REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2022

SECOND QUARTER REPORT - APRIL-JUNE 2022

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 10,334 thousand (5,683).
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK -7,467 thousand (-8,461).
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK 2,328 thousand (5,925).
  • Unrealised changes in property values amounted to SEK 2,931 thousand (-5,891).
  • Result before tax amounted to SEK -2,207 thousand (-8,426) and result after tax amounted to SEK -17,509 thousand (-8,669), corresponding to SEK -0.04(-0.02) per share.

HALF YEAR REPORT - JANUARY-JUNE 2022

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 17,647 thousand (10,562).
  • Operating loss amounted to SEK -15,149 thousand (-11,770).
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -46,479 thousand (1,142).
  • Unrealised changes in property values amounted to SEK 11,653 thousand (-17,330).
  • Profit before tax amounted to SEK -49,975 thousand (-27,958), and profit after tax amounted to SEK -11,107 thousand (-25,412), corresponding to SEK -0.13(-0.05) per share.

KEY EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD JANUARY-JUNE 2022

  • On 3 March 2022, Crown Energy announced that the joint venture Block 2B offshore in South Africa has signed an agreement for a semi- submersible rig, Island Innovator, to drill a well at Gazania-1 by October 2022.
  • Crown Energy announced on 21 April 2022, that the second instalment of USD 8 million has been credited to the Company's account in accordance with the agreement for the disposal of the majority of its oil and gas assets signed on 20 October 2021. The total amount received in accordance with the agreement since October 2021 amounts to USD 83 million.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

  • After the period end the Company has announced that the Island Innovator rig is mobilised and on its way to the drilling site.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Group

APR-JUN

APR-

JUN

JAN

-JUN

JAN-

JUN

FULL YEAR

All amounts in SEK thousands

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

Operating income

10,394

5,688

18,988

10,567

20,764

Operating expenses

-17,860

-14,149

-

34,137

-

22,337

-47,859

Operating profit/loss

-7,467

-8,461

-

15,149

-

11,770

-27,089

Net financial items

2,328

5,925

-

46,479

1,142

-11,419

Net profit/loss for the period. after

tax

-17,509

-8,669

-

61,082

-

25,412

-63,600

Earnings per share

-0,04

-0.02

-0,13

-0.05

-0,13

Equity per share

1.51

1.17

1.51

1.17

1,25

Change in cash and cash equivalents

142,891

6,246

147,178

932

606,361

Q2

CEO statement

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS,

During the second quarter of 2022, Crown Energy has continued to work towards its long-term mission statement, that is, to make a well-timed exit from the oil and gas industry and to move into a more socially responsible direction. The company's short-term focus remains on developing the current oil and gas assets in order to make this exit as economically beneficial as possible to the company and its shareholders.

Crown Energy's cash balance improved further during the quarter as the Company received a first instalment of USD 8 million in April in accordance with the agreement signed with the purchaser in October 2021. Crown Energy will continue to receive payments of USD 97 million over the next five years, with the possibility of receiving considerable further milestone payments in earn-out consideration into the Company. As of the end of the second quarter, Crown Energy had a free cash balance of in excess of SEK 807 million.

ASSET DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT

Crown Energy continues to see an improving and more stable economic situation in Angola, which should continue during 2022. Occupancy rates of our properties are increasing, and the Angolan kwanza has remained firmer against the US dollar. All this has positive consequences for Crown Energy's operations in Angola which strengthens the economic prospects for the business area.

During second quarter of 2022, sales revenue increased by 102% percent compared to the same period last year. That is both due to a 6 per cent increase in revenue nominated in local currency and the strengthening of Angolan kwanza to SEK. At the same time property costs for the reporting period have also increased and amounted to SEK -10,858 thousand (-4,254). The period's operating result is SEK -15,149 thousand (-11,734).

ENERGY

Oil and gas prices remain at elevated levels given the uncertainty surrounding Russia and potential supply disruptions going forward. The price of crude oil has come down from the peak levels seen earlier this year, but we expect continued high energy prices for the foreseeable future.

During the quarter, there has been positive operational updates regarding Crown Energy's joint venture Block 2B in South Africa from the operator Eco Atlantic. We look forward to starting the drilling of the Gazania-1 well, which is expected to spud in September 2022, with drilling expected to last for 25 days.

BUSINESS TRANSITION UPDATE

Crown Energy is looking to grow its business within socially responsible areas and eventually exit its oil and gas operations. The strategy is to grow into fast growing segments such as CO2 capturing, MedTech, and tele- medicine.

We are currently focusing on a small number of new and exciting investment opportunities in these new areas as we continue to be confident that they will provide great growth and financially rewarding opportunities for Crown Energy

Yoav Ben Eli

CEO, Crown Energy

2 Crown Energy Half-year report January-June 2022

Q2

14

Properties

20 thousand

Leasable area, sqm

Asset Development and Management business area

THE PROPERTY MARKET AND CURRENCY IN ANGOLA

Angola's real estate market is strongly linked to the oil and gas sector. Some companies are aiming more to reduce long-term commitments. This means that in some circumstances the landlord will offer more flexible contracts; shorter duration or adjustable terms. Alternative concepts to a traditional leasing system, such as business centers, have started to emerge in the market. In first quarter 2022 demand from the oil industry itself has increased. Crown Energy has expirinced the rise in occupancy rates, which will have a full effect on the Company's revenue in Q2 2022.

The Angolan kwanza has continued to appreciate over the reporting period, which is an improvement from the previous few years . The strengthening of the kwanza in recent quarters has had consequences on the reported revenue in Swedish SEK. The graph below shows the development of revenue since the second quarter of 2020.

Annual inflation rate in Angola fell to about 23 percent in June this year lowest inflation rate since July 2020. (Source: Banco Nacional de Angola). It can not be ruled out that Angola will be considered a hyperinflation economy again, and that IAS 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies should be applied to the financial accounts in the future.

3 Crown Energy Half-year report January-June 2022

Q2

SEK 27 M

Revenue backlog

9,4 months

WAULT

68%

Area occupancy rate

SUMMARY OF PROPERTY-RELATED KEY RATIOS

For definitions of key ratios please see pages 20-21.

ALL AMOUNTS IN SEK THOUSANDS

2022-06-30

2022-03-31

Revenue backlog, SEK thousand

27, 149

29,329

Rent backlog, SEK thousand

23 437

22,879

Contracted annual rental and service revenues, SEK thousand

37 534

37,119

Contracted annual rental revenues, SEK thousand

29 841

28,071

Area occupancy rate (excl. C-View) %

68%

69%

Economic occupancy rate (excl. C-View), %

65%

65%

WAULT rent and service, months

9,4

9.8

Market value of portfolio (excl. C-View), SEK thousand

213,277

174 129

Market value C-View, SEK thousand

473,899

411,957

COMMENTS ON PROPERTY-RELATED KEY RATIOS

Changes in the second quarter of 2022

Below is a list of changes in revenue and rent backlog for the second quarter of 2022.

ALL AMOUNTS IN SEK THOUSANDS

REVENUE BACKLOG

RENT BACKLOG

Backlog at 31 March 2022

29 329

22 879

Changes in the third quarter 2021:

Contracted revenue

-10 844

-8 202

New/extended contracts

7 613

7 111

Contracts terminated early

-3 261

-1 741

Exchange rate effects

4 312

3 391

Backlog at 30 June 2022

27 149

23 437

Contracted rental value and service value of extended and new contracts amount to SEK 7,111 thousand and SEK 502 thousand, totalling SEK 7,613 thousand. Five contracts were terminated prematurely, which means that the revenue backlog decreased by a total of SEK -3,261 thousand. Mainly due to termination of contract in Natalia Guest house. In total 75 lease agreements remain. Due to exchange rate effects, the Group's revenue backlog and rent backlog have increased with 4,312 SEK thousand and SEK 3,391 thousand respectively.

The distribution between USD and AOA contracts amounts to 13 and 87 per cent, respectively.

The Company's WAULT has decreased since the first quarter 2022 from 9.8 to 9.4 months. Both the area occupancy rate and economic occupancy rate have changed since the fourth quarter 2021 respectively to 68

  1. per cent and 65 (38) per cent. The increase compared to previous Year is mainly attributable to the fact that Soho property is leased out to a large extend since March 2022.

Crown Energy's view is that the Luanda property market is improving and that it is less of "the tenant's market" than it was before. Crown Energy has continued to extend and renew contracts in recent quarters, which has resulted in that the backlog has continued to increase.

Due to better conditions on the market, Crown Energy has recorded a value adjustment for the investment properties. Three new apatments in Mahattan property were purchased and are expected to be occupied in Q3. See more on page 9.

4 Crown Energy Half-year report January-June 2022

Q2

80-100 USD/bbl

Oil price in Q2 2022

3

Exploration licences

Energy business area

MARKET100UDS/BBL

By the end of 2021 we were seeing an oil price in the USD $80's and a strongly increasing gas price. During the course of Q1 of 2022 the oil price has gone over $100 and the gas price has continued to go up. The main factors causing this continued increase are: the invasion of and ongoing conflict in Ukraine; the reduced effects of the Covid 19 pandemic; increases in Energy demand.

EXPLORATION PROJECTS

For South Africa, Eco Atlantic acquired Azinam and thus Operatorship of the Block and the project. We are very happy that Eco has joined our JV and taken control of the Operatorship. The Island Innovator rig has been contracted to drill the Gazania-1 well. It will be mobilised from Norway to South Africa during the summer and we understand that drilling will commence by Q3/Q4 of this year. The Operator has now stated that the gross best estimate prospect size is up to 491 million barrels. The Gazania-1 well will target two prospects in relatively low-riskoil-bearing structures up-dip from the discovery A-J1 borehole drilled in 1988. Crown Energy holds a 10 per cent interest and our licence partner Africa Energy will bear all costs associated with the Gazania-1 drilling within the licence area, including any additional well testing.

The market, in the first quarter of 2022, has remained very strong, with high prices seen for oil and gas. Crown Energy has always stated that its projects are attractive to the energy industry. This belief has been proven by the successful Agreement entered into in October 2021 under which Crown will dispose of (or grant preemption rights over), its upstream oil and gas assets, covering Madagascar and Iraq and excluding Block 2 B in South Africa, for a consideration of up to $450 million, before the deduction of transaction costs - a fantastic deal for Crown's shareholders. In Madagascar, the current licencing period expired in November 2019. However, discussions have been ongoing since then and an application for extension has been submitted. The authorities have confirmed receipt of the Company's proposed change to the licence terms and conditions to better adapt to the prevailing circumstances for oil exploration, especially for early stages. This includes extending the licence period, changing the fee structure and adjusting the conditions and terms for undertaking the work. The Company has been informed by the general director of OMNIS that they are considering how to meet Crown Energy's requests. The Company currently hopes that we can come to an agreement on these changes and thus renew and extend the licence. Crown Energy continues to liaise with the authorities before deciding on the best way forward for the Company regarding this licence. It should be noted that Crown is now in a much stronger financial position than before, and thus has the capacity to be able to progress with this project, subject to further agreement with the authorities.

For a detailed description of the assets, see the 2021 Annual Report and the Company's website.

5 Crown Energy Half-year report January-June 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crown Energy AB published this content on 21 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 11:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 29,8 M 2,81 M 2,81 M
Net income 2020 45,0 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net cash 2020 39,1 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 336 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,4x
EV / Sales 2020 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoav Ben-Eli Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Michail Shatkus Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Pierre-Emmanuel Weil Chairman
Alan Simonian Director & Chief Operations Officer
Jean Benhaim Independent Director