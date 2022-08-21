Crown Energy : Interim ReportJan-Jun 2022

Operating loss amounted to SEK -7,467 thousand (-8,461).
Net financial items amounted to SEK 2,328 thousand (5,925).
Unrealised changes in property values amounted to SEK 2,931 thousand (-5,891).
Result before tax amounted to SEK -2,207 thousand (-8,426) and result after tax amounted to SEK -17,509 thousand (-8,669), corresponding to SEK -0.04(-0.02) per share.
HALF YEAR REPORT - JANUARY-JUNE 2022
Revenue amounted to SEK 17,647 thousand (10,562).
Operating loss amounted to SEK -15,149 thousand (-11,770).
Net financial items amounted to SEK -46,479 thousand (1,142).
Unrealised changes in property values amounted to SEK 11,653 thousand (-17,330).
Profit before tax amounted to SEK -49,975 thousand (-27,958), and profit after tax amounted to SEK -11,107 thousand (-25,412), corresponding to SEK -0.13(-0.05) per share.
KEY EVENTS DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD JANUARY-JUNE 2022
On 3 March 2022, Crown Energy announced that the joint venture Block 2B offshore in South Africa has signed an agreement for a semi- submersible rig, Island Innovator, to drill a well at Gazania-1 by October 2022.
Crown Energy announced on 21 April 2022, that the second instalment of USD 8 million has been credited to the Company's account in accordance with the agreement for the disposal of the majority of its oil and gas assets signed on 20 October 2021. The total amount received in accordance with the agreement since October 2021 amounts to USD 83 million.
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
After the period end the Company has announced that the Island Innovator rig is mobilised and on its way to the drilling site.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Group
APR-JUN
APR-
JUN
JAN
-JUN
JAN-
JUN
FULL YEAR
All amounts in SEK thousands
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
Operating income
10,394
5,688
18,988
10,567
20,764
Operating expenses
-17,860
-14,149
-
34,137
-
22,337
-47,859
Operating profit/loss
-7,467
-8,461
-
15,149
-
11,770
-27,089
Net financial items
2,328
5,925
-
46,479
1,142
-11,419
Net profit/loss for the period. after
tax
-17,509
-8,669
-
61,082
-
25,412
-63,600
Earnings per share
-0,04
-0.02
-0,13
-0.05
-0,13
Equity per share
1.51
1.17
1.51
1.17
1,25
Change in cash and cash equivalents
142,891
6,246
147,178
932
606,361
Q2
CEO statement
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS,
During the second quarter of 2022, Crown Energy has continued to work towards its long-term mission statement, that is, to make a well-timed exit from the oil and gas industry and to move into a more socially responsible direction. The company's short-term focus remains on developing the current oil and gas assets in order to make this exit as economically beneficial as possible to the company and its shareholders.
Crown Energy's cash balance improved further during the quarter as the Company received a first instalment of USD 8 million in April in accordance with the agreement signed with the purchaser in October 2021. Crown Energy will continue to receive payments of USD 97 million over the next five years, with the possibility of receiving considerable further milestone payments in earn-out consideration into the Company. As of the end of the second quarter, Crown Energy had a free cash balance of in excess of SEK 807 million.
ASSET DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT
Crown Energy continues to see an improving and more stable economic situation in Angola, which should continue during 2022. Occupancy rates of our properties are increasing, and the Angolan kwanza has remained firmer against the US dollar. All this has positive consequences for Crown Energy's operations in Angola which strengthens the economic prospects for the business area.
During second quarter of 2022, sales revenue increased by 102% percent compared to the same period last year. That is both due to a 6 per cent increase in revenue nominated in local currency and the strengthening of Angolan kwanza to SEK. At the same time property costs for the reporting period have also increased and amounted to SEK -10,858 thousand (-4,254). The period's operating result is SEK -15,149 thousand (-11,734).
ENERGY
Oil and gas prices remain at elevated levels given the uncertainty surrounding Russia and potential supply disruptions going forward. The price of crude oil has come down from the peak levels seen earlier this year, but we expect continued high energy prices for the foreseeable future.
During the quarter, there has been positive operational updates regarding Crown Energy's joint venture Block 2B in South Africa from the operator Eco Atlantic. We look forward to starting the drilling of the Gazania-1 well, which is expected to spud in September 2022, with drilling expected to last for 25 days.
BUSINESS TRANSITION UPDATE
Crown Energy is looking to grow its business within socially responsible areas and eventually exit its oil and gas operations. The strategy is to grow into fast growing segments such as CO2 capturing, MedTech, and tele- medicine.
We are currently focusing on a small number of new and exciting investment opportunities in these new areas as we continue to be confident that they will provide great growth and financially rewarding opportunities for Crown Energy
Yoav Ben Eli
CEO, Crown Energy
Q2
14
Properties
20 thousand
Leasable area, sqm
Asset Development and Management business area
THE PROPERTY MARKET AND CURRENCY IN ANGOLA
Angola's real estate market is strongly linked to the oil and gas sector. Some companies are aiming more to reduce long-term commitments. This means that in some circumstances the landlord will offer more flexible contracts; shorter duration or adjustable terms. Alternative concepts to a traditional leasing system, such as business centers, have started to emerge in the market. In first quarter 2022 demand from the oil industry itself has increased. Crown Energy has expirinced the rise in occupancy rates, which will have a full effect on the Company's revenue in Q2 2022.
The Angolan kwanza has continued to appreciate over the reporting period, which is an improvement from the previous few years . The strengthening of the kwanza in recent quarters has had consequences on the reported revenue in Swedish SEK. The graph below shows the development of revenue since the second quarter of 2020.
Annual inflation rate in Angola fell to about 23 percent in June this year lowest inflation rate since July 2020. (Source: Banco Nacional de Angola). It can not be ruled out that Angola will be considered a hyperinflation economy again, and that IAS 29 Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies should be applied to the financial accounts in the future.
Q2
SEK 27 M
Revenue backlog
9,4 months
WAULT
68%
Area occupancy rate
SUMMARY OF PROPERTY-RELATED KEY RATIOS
For definitions of key ratios please see pages 20-21.
ALL AMOUNTS IN SEK THOUSANDS
2022-06-30
2022-03-31
Revenue backlog, SEK thousand
27, 149
29,329
Rent backlog, SEK thousand
23 437
22,879
Contracted annual rental and service revenues, SEK thousand
37 534
37,119
Contracted annual rental revenues, SEK thousand
29 841
28,071
Area occupancy rate (excl. C-View) %
68%
69%
Economic occupancy rate (excl. C-View), %
65%
65%
WAULT rent and service, months
9,4
9.8
Market value of portfolio (excl. C-View), SEK thousand
213,277
174 129
Market value C-View, SEK thousand
473,899
411,957
COMMENTS ON PROPERTY-RELATED KEY RATIOS
Changes in the second quarter of 2022
Below is a list of changes in revenue and rent backlog for the second quarter of 2022.
ALL AMOUNTS IN SEK THOUSANDS
REVENUE BACKLOG
RENT BACKLOG
Backlog at 31 March 2022
29 329
22 879
Changes in the third quarter 2021:
Contracted revenue
-10 844
-8 202
New/extended contracts
7 613
7 111
Contracts terminated early
-3 261
-1 741
Exchange rate effects
4 312
3 391
Backlog at 30 June 2022
27 149
23 437
Contracted rental value and service value of extended and new contracts amount to SEK 7,111 thousand and SEK 502 thousand, totalling SEK 7,613 thousand. Five contracts were terminated prematurely, which means that the revenue backlog decreased by a total of SEK -3,261 thousand. Mainly due to termination of contract in Natalia Guest house. In total 75 lease agreements remain. Due to exchange rate effects, the Group's revenue backlog and rent backlog have increased with 4,312 SEK thousand and SEK 3,391 thousand respectively.
The distribution between USD and AOA contracts amounts to 13 and 87 per cent, respectively.
The Company's WAULT has decreased since the first quarter 2022 from 9.8 to 9.4 months. Both the area occupancy rate and economic occupancy rate have changed since the fourth quarter 2021 respectively to 68
per cent and 65 (38) per cent. The increase compared to previous Year is mainly attributable to the fact that Soho property is leased out to a large extend since March 2022.
Crown Energy's view is that the Luanda property market is improving and that it is less of "the tenant's market" than it was before. Crown Energy has continued to extend and renew contracts in recent quarters, which has resulted in that the backlog has continued to increase.
Due to better conditions on the market, Crown Energy has recorded a value adjustment for the investment properties. Three new apatments in Mahattan property were purchased and are expected to be occupied in Q3. See more on page 9.
Q2
80-100 USD/bbl
Oil price in Q2 2022
3
Exploration licences
Energy business area
MARKET100UDS/BBL
By the end of 2021 we were seeing an oil price in the USD $80's and a strongly increasing gas price. During the course of Q1 of 2022 the oil price has gone over $100 and the gas price has continued to go up. The main factors causing this continued increase are: the invasion of and ongoing conflict in Ukraine; the reduced effects of the Covid 19 pandemic; increases in Energy demand.
EXPLORATION PROJECTS
For South Africa, Eco Atlantic acquired Azinam and thus Operatorship of the Block and the project. We are very happy that Eco has joined our JV and taken control of the Operatorship. The Island Innovator rig has been contracted to drill the Gazania-1 well. It will be mobilised from Norway to South Africa during the summer and we understand that drilling will commence by Q3/Q4 of this year. The Operator has now stated that the gross best estimate prospect size is up to 491 million barrels. The Gazania-1 well will target two prospects in relatively low-riskoil-bearing structures up-dip from the discovery A-J1 borehole drilled in 1988. Crown Energy holds a 10 per cent interest and our licence partner Africa Energy will bear all costs associated with the Gazania-1 drilling within the licence area, including any additional well testing.
The market, in the first quarter of 2022, has remained very strong, with high prices seen for oil and gas. Crown Energy has always stated that its projects are attractive to the energy industry. This belief has been proven by the successful Agreement entered into in October 2021 under which Crown will dispose of (or grant preemption rights over), its upstream oil and gas assets, covering Madagascar and Iraq and excluding Block 2 B in South Africa, for a consideration of up to $450 million, before the deduction of transaction costs - a fantastic deal for Crown's shareholders. In Madagascar, the current licencing period expired in November 2019. However, discussions have been ongoing since then and an application for extension has been submitted. The authorities have confirmed receipt of the Company's proposed change to the licence terms and conditions to better adapt to the prevailing circumstances for oil exploration, especially for early stages. This includes extending the licence period, changing the fee structure and adjusting the conditions and terms for undertaking the work. The Company has been informed by the general director of OMNIS that they are considering how to meet Crown Energy's requests. The Company currently hopes that we can come to an agreement on these changes and thus renew and extend the licence. Crown Energy continues to liaise with the authorities before deciding on the best way forward for the Company regarding this licence. It should be noted that Crown is now in a much stronger financial position than before, and thus has the capacity to be able to progress with this project, subject to further agreement with the authorities.
For a detailed description of the assets, see the 2021 Annual Report and the Company's website.
