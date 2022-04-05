Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crown Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCK   US2283681060

CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.

(CCK)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/05 10:10:05 am EDT
125.66 USD   -0.09%
09:48aBEVERAGE CANS : The Packaging of 1000 Faces
PU
03/28Crown holdings schedules first quarter 2022 earnings conference call
PR
03/22WORLD WATER DAY : Replenishing Our Resources
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Beverage Cans: The Packaging of 1000 Faces

04/05/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The design and decoration of beverage cans may appear, on the surface, to be a straightforward affair, but there is far more to achieving an outstanding result on shelf than simply choosing some pretty shapes and colors. There is also a psychological element to be considered, as design plays a major role in how consumers perceive and differentiate between dozens of packages on display. In addition to brand image, design helps distinguish a craft beer from an energy drink from a canned water or soda, and while this may not be something most consumers are aware of, the subconscious will certainly be taking note.

Fortunately for beverage brands, the can is the perfect canvas for creativity to thrive. The metal substrate offers a near infinite number of shaping and sizing options, while decorative techniques have advanced significantly in recent years. A 360-degree brandable space is waiting for a striking and efficient design, ready to covey a brand's image with a freedom that is simply not available with alternate substrates. The versatility of aluminum cans makes them an ideal choice for all drinks categories and audiences, and the format continues to increase in popularity as a packaging format around the world.

So, how do certain beverages stand out loud and proud among the competition? Well, if we take beer and other alcoholic drinks as an example, these cans are likely to feature a matte varnish and minimalist designs to appear more premium for a slightly more mature audience, but that does not mean the designs are in any way muted. Cruzcampo is a great example of a successful and efficient promotional campaign involving cans, featuring bright and vibrant images that are accentuated by the natural color of metal under a matte varnish.

Taking full advantage of the can's 360-degree brandable canvas for its summer campaign, the beer brand commissioned 12 different images to highlight its proud connection to Andalusia. The package also featured our Accents technology, which allows a design to vary on each can in order to create up to 24 unique graphics in a single production run, to deliver a truly memorable and collectible product.

Then there is the trend toward water in cans, which is often sparkling or flavored. These cans tend to use whites, blues and greys to signify the purity of the product, which are also colors that lend themselves to the feeling of wellbeing. Brands often opt for a sleek can design, and where flavors are present, the ingredient is often highlighted and depicted in a subtle shade relating to its color - a strawberry or orange, for example. Fruits are a great differentiator when dealing with multiple flavor options, while plain waters can accentuate the white color often used with a blue for still water or a light green for sparkling. WAMI, an Italian water brand with a twist, which aims to make a difference to millions of people who lack access to clean, accessible water, used this color scheme to great effect in the product range it launched to the market in 2020.

Soft drinks are another popular category for beverage cans. These packages tend to use the substrate more effectively, drawing on its reflectivity and cold touch for a refreshing look, while the energy sector favors darker designs (black/navy blue), bold (colorful) letters, and geometric patterns, animals and mascots. These engaging designs often feature tactile finishes and the use of thermochromic inks, which change color according to the temperature of the contents. Soft drinks brands have been successfully using the canvas of the can for catchy promotions that proved popular among the consumers.

Finally, there are those that break the mold and decide to go with fun designs to attract younger audiences. To bring its brand story to life, Zai Urban Winery assigned six distinct cartoon characters for each of its organic wines, all of whom play a key role in returning wine to the world. All wines are available in 250ml cans, and the designs are guaranteed to stand out due to their unique style and bold use of color.

Ultimately, the ways that brands can use metal packaging are near limitless - they can literally have 1,000 faces and more - but these general rules are often applied to ensure consumers are led in the right direction in terms of their purchasing decisions. Brands will continue to innovate to ensure that appeal remains strong, and we will continue to support them with ever more innovations in beverage can design into 2022 and beyond.

Disclaimer

Crown Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
09:48aBEVERAGE CANS : The Packaging of 1000 Faces
PU
03/28Crown holdings schedules first quarter 2022 earnings conference call
PR
03/22WORLD WATER DAY : Replenishing Our Resources
PU
03/21CROWN HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
03/21CROWN : Turkish Operations Recognized for Their Sustainability Efforts
PU
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Adding to Friday Surge
MT
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Gaining Speed in Afternoon Trade
MT
03/18GLOBAL RECYCLING DAY : Raising the Bar Worldwide
PU
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
03/17Crown Subsidiary Plans to Issue $500 Million of 2030 Notes in Private Placement
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 737 M - -
Net income 2022 855 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 531 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 15 383 M 15 383 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crown Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 125,77 $
Average target price 141,19 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Joseph Donahue President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kevin C. Clothier Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Conway Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel A. Abramowicz Executive VP-Technology & Regulatory Affairs
Gerard H. Gifford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.13.70%15 383
BALL CORPORATION-6.68%28 858
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-19.39%14 377
SEALED AIR CORPORATION0.19%10 024
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-16.63%8 153
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.43.81%5 850