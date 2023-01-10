Advanced search
CROWN HOLDINGS SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

01/10/2023 | 11:45am EST
YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will release its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.  The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging".  A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on February 15, 2023.  The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3348 or toll free (800) 813-5534.  A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets.  World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 602-2653.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-holdings-schedules-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301718081.html

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
