TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will release its earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 5, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging". A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on February 13, 2024. The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-0184 or toll free (866) 361-4936. A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida.

