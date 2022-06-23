Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crown Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCK   US2283681060

CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.

(CCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:33 2022-06-23 am EDT
89.62 USD   -1.07%
CROWN HOLDINGS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

06/23/2022 | 10:19am EDT
YARDLEY, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will release its earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.  The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging".  A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on July 28, 2022.  The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-1213 or toll free (866) 452-2107.  A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets.  World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 602-2653.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-holdings-schedules-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301574174.html

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
